Alton Brown's Paper Bag Method For Seasoning Chicken

No one likes boring, bland chicken, but the actual process of seasoning a whole bird isn't too pleasant either. Raw poultry can be dangerous to handle, and rubbing in herbs and spices by hand is tedious and often messy. Rather than suffer through that ordeal again and again, try giving Alton Brown's clever paper bag method a shot.

In a guest appearance on the very first season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brown demonstrates how to make the entire seasoning process pretty painless. The TV chef grabs a raw whole chicken, a large paper bag, and a Ziploc bag with "seasoned flour," which he says contains a mix of "flour, herbs, salt and pepper, and stuff" (surely Brown's favorite smoked paprika is in there somewhere). He and DeGeneres dump the flour in the paper bag before placing the chicken inside. Brown closes it up, hands it to the host, and tells her to shake it. When he pulls the chicken back out to bake it, the bird has a nice, even coat of seasoned flour.