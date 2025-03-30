Elevate Your Steak With A Bold Ingredient You're Probably Passing Up In The Grocery Store

Steak is a dish with a thousand variations in preparation, each more delicious than the last. There are time-honored techniques to maximize juicy texture, perfect exterior sears, or cut the perfect slice. And while many steak aficionados have their favorite flavor profile when cooking, there are many ingredients out there that can add an extra bit of pop to steak night. One of those might come from an unexpected source, but trust us when we say a little bit of anchovy paste can yield major results.

Anchovies tend to be more popular in places like Italy than in America, but they're a beautiful source of umami flavor. A simple marinade from anchovy paste and olive oil can be supplemented with a combination of rosemary, lemon (which also makes steak scientifically more delicious), and garlic. Blend the ingredients together or use a mortar and pestle to grind them into a uniform paste, then rub the marinade into the steak and let it sit for at least an hour.

The paste will seep into the porous flesh of the meat, allowing it to provide depth of flavor without creating a bitter, fishy crust. Anchovies are a natural source of monosodium glutamate, aka the falsely-maligned MSG, which is why the paste serves perfectly as a flavor enhancer. This is why anchovy paste is also a secret ingredient for the best spaghetti sauce – just a teaspoon for 48 ounces of canned tomatoes is enough to add a delicious complexity.