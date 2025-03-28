Here's Why Chain Restaurants Weren't Allowed To Sing Happy Birthday To You Until Recently

With the one and only "Happy Birthday" song free to use by anyone anywhere, chain restaurants should be in the clear, legally speaking. But over the decades, many businesses had created its own birthday tunes to avoid paying licensing fees — and soon enough, these quirky songs became a part of the brand identity. Longtime customers have come to expect a unique birthday experience at any given Red Robin or Texas Roadhouse, and each chain's bespoke song is a big part of that.

Some of the most iconic variations range from a short and sweet chant to a full-blown studio production. Chuck E. Cheese, the arcade pizza place that's long been a staple of kids' parties, has its own professionally recorded birthday song, "Every Day Is a Birthday," known best for the lyrics, "We say 'Happy', you say 'Birthday'." The Chili's birthday song has staff announce each birthday to the entire restaurant, before leading everyone to clap along to the song, "Happy, happy birthday from the Chili's Crew! We wish it was our birthday, so we could party, too!"

If you are partial to the traditional birthday ditty, there are plenty of restaurants that will serenade you accordingly — especially after the legality debate of the tune has been settled. Of course, many restaurants offer more than a song in celebration. For example, Cheesecake Rewards members who celebrate their birthday at The Cheesecake Factory get a free slice of cheesecake, and yes, you can choose from any of the over 30 kinds the restaurant offers on its extra long menu.