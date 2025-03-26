The Common Tool That Can Get You Extra Crispy Chicken Skin
Whether you bake it or grill it, there's just something special about a perfectly cooked chicken that is tender on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Many chefs will agree that the secret to extra juicy chicken is all abut the skin – when you achieve that perfect outer layer of crispiness, your mouth can't help but water. While you may know about Bobby Flay's traditional tip for achieving crispy chicken skin, we wanted to dive even deeper. To do so, Food Republic spoke to Maricel Gentile, cookbook author, chef, and owner of Maricel's Kitchen for her insight on how to get the crispiest chicken skin possible. According to Gentile, a heat gun is the way to go.
"A heat gun is really just a broiler in your hand," the expert said. "Chef's are certainly innovative[,] and a hairdryer-type device that can reach 400 degrees [Fahrenheit] or more ... certainly comes in handy in the kitchen." When using a heat gun while cooking, you can get precise on where you're directing the heat to target chicken skin directly, while an oven broiler can sometimes hit one area too much while missing one section completely. Gentile also shared that some heat guns have tip adapters that offer various sizes of airflow that will offer helpful precision control while handling. Keep in mind that a heat gun is different from a torch. The former produces hot air good for crisping, while the latter offers an actual flame — a tool commonly used to harden the top of a creme brûlée.
Tips on using a heat gun the right way
When it comes to using this tool in the kitchen, it's important to make sure you're staying as safe as possible — nobody wants to burn themselves for the sake of crispy chicken skin. "You should treat [a heat gun] like a live flame," Maricel Gentile said. "Make sure you have a stand or a pan to put [it] in when done." She also noted that the main times people burn themselves with the heat gun is after they've used it — during that cooling down period where you may forget how hot it is and accidentally grab it. To avoid this, make sure to let the tool fully cool in a space that is out of the way of your cooking area, so that you and those around you are not at risk.
When it comes to actually using a heat gun on your chicken, make sure you progressively increase the heat so that you don't burn the skin. "Start with a medium to low temperature first," the expert suggested. "Hold it a few inches away from the bird and move it back and forth slowly. High heat in one spot will burn your chicken fast." It's also important to note that the best time to use the heat gun is after your chicken is out of the oven (or off the grill). You want to use it as a final step to getting crispy, crackling skin — using this tool on an uncooked bird will leave you with less than desirable results.