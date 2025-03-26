The Common Tool That Can Get You Extra Crispy Chicken Skin

Whether you bake it or grill it, there's just something special about a perfectly cooked chicken that is tender on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Many chefs will agree that the secret to extra juicy chicken is all abut the skin – when you achieve that perfect outer layer of crispiness, your mouth can't help but water. While you may know about Bobby Flay's traditional tip for achieving crispy chicken skin, we wanted to dive even deeper. To do so, Food Republic spoke to Maricel Gentile, cookbook author, chef, and owner of Maricel's Kitchen for her insight on how to get the crispiest chicken skin possible. According to Gentile, a heat gun is the way to go.

"A heat gun is really just a broiler in your hand," the expert said. "Chef's are certainly innovative[,] and a hairdryer-type device that can reach 400 degrees [Fahrenheit] or more ... certainly comes in handy in the kitchen." When using a heat gun while cooking, you can get precise on where you're directing the heat to target chicken skin directly, while an oven broiler can sometimes hit one area too much while missing one section completely. Gentile also shared that some heat guns have tip adapters that offer various sizes of airflow that will offer helpful precision control while handling. Keep in mind that a heat gun is different from a torch. The former produces hot air good for crisping, while the latter offers an actual flame — a tool commonly used to harden the top of a creme brûlée.