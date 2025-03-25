Eliminate That Odd Frozen Veggie Taste With One Simple Addition

We all have that abandoned drawer in our freezer where bags of frozen corn and peas lie hoping they'll one day be eaten instead of being used as an ice pack for a nasty bruise. Unfortunately, sometimes, frozen veggies develop an odd, mushy texture and a plastic taste. Well, what if you could eliminate that odor and finally have the convenient and delicious frozen vegetables you've always hoped for? Food Republic spoke with Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of He Cooks, to learn how.

First and foremost, why do frozen vegetables get this taste — but not fresh ones? According to Taylor, "Frozen vegetables can taste funky due to ice crystal formation, which breaks down their cell walls, leading to moisture loss and oxidation. This negatively affects the texture and flavor."

Oxidation occurs when your produce is exposed to oxygen, which starts to deteriorate the food, leading to strange tastes and smells; yes, this can happen to frozen food even if it's packaged. So what's the solution? Thankfully, it's something you likely already have in your pantry: vinegar.

Taylor said that the vinegar not only helps revitalize the flavor, but "it [helps] tighten the cell walls of frozen vegetables." Vinegar helps combat decomposition and can eliminate harmful bacteria as well, which is why you can use it to clean vegetables when combined with water. So, adding it to your frozen veggies will not only protect your taste buds but your immune system as well.