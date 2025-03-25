Eliminate That Odd Frozen Veggie Taste With One Simple Addition
We all have that abandoned drawer in our freezer where bags of frozen corn and peas lie hoping they'll one day be eaten instead of being used as an ice pack for a nasty bruise. Unfortunately, sometimes, frozen veggies develop an odd, mushy texture and a plastic taste. Well, what if you could eliminate that odor and finally have the convenient and delicious frozen vegetables you've always hoped for? Food Republic spoke with Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of He Cooks, to learn how.
First and foremost, why do frozen vegetables get this taste — but not fresh ones? According to Taylor, "Frozen vegetables can taste funky due to ice crystal formation, which breaks down their cell walls, leading to moisture loss and oxidation. This negatively affects the texture and flavor."
Oxidation occurs when your produce is exposed to oxygen, which starts to deteriorate the food, leading to strange tastes and smells; yes, this can happen to frozen food even if it's packaged. So what's the solution? Thankfully, it's something you likely already have in your pantry: vinegar.
Taylor said that the vinegar not only helps revitalize the flavor, but "it [helps] tighten the cell walls of frozen vegetables." Vinegar helps combat decomposition and can eliminate harmful bacteria as well, which is why you can use it to clean vegetables when combined with water. So, adding it to your frozen veggies will not only protect your taste buds but your immune system as well.
Adding vinegar to frozen vegetables
Are you worried vinegar may make your veggies taste sour? Fear not. According to chef Kyle Taylor, "Vinegar helps because acidity enhances the perception of flavor (i.e., that is lost from the freezing process) and balances bitterness, especially in greens like spinach or Brussels sprouts." It actually helps bring back that natural twang of freshness that gets overtaken by freezer burn. Do note that you won't use the same vinegar you use for cleaning products to bring your veggies back to life. Taylor noted, "Apple cider vinegar works well for most veggies, while rice vinegar is great for stir-fried veggies."
Once you've added vinegar to your veggies, try an overlooked cooking method to bring out their flavor – sauteing or roasting. This allows them to cook quickly and remove that excess liquid, replacing the water with flavorful spices and oils like avocado or sesame.
Combining those cooking methods with the freshness of the vinegar will practically make you forget your vegetables were ever frozen — plus they'll whip up quicker than having to prep fresh produce. Now that you know the science and solutions behind combatting oxidation thanks to Taylor's vinegar trick, get to work learning how to cook with underrated frozen veggies and bring new life to your at-home meals in a pinch.