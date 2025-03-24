The Salt Trick That Takes Your Fast Food Fries To The Next Level
No matter which types of french fries you favor, a leading characteristic of this fast food snack is its saltiness. If you're one who likes things on the salty side, maybe you grab those little packets at the restaurant to add even more of the condiment. But did you know there's a better option? While there are many different kinds of salt, one in particular is especially good on french fries.
To learn the best product for upping that salt factor, Food Republic turned to Erin Clarke, creator of WellPlated.com and bestselling author of "Well Plated Every Day." Clarke shared that popcorn salt — a finely-ground product made to stick well to popcorn — is also the perfect topping for fries. "Popcorn salt is ultra-fine and clings better to hot fries than regular salt, meaning every bite is evenly seasoned," she explained. "Regular salt tends to bounce off or collect unevenly."
Popcorn salt can be purchased readymade. It comes professionally ground, converting granular table salt into a fine powder designed to evenly spice your full serving of snacks. The result is balanced saltiness in every mouthful, rather than getting portions that are over-salted while others are under-salted. It also cuts down on a common pitfall: the lion's share of added salt collecting at the bottom of your food container. Some commercial products are also flavored, with options like butter, cheddar, and ranch, to give even more of an added kick to your fries.
Make your own popcorn salt at home
As an alternative to buying a name brand product, popcorn salt can be easily made at home. You can "blitz kosher salt in a spice grinder," Erin Clarke instructed, to create your own super-fine condiment. A mortar and pestle can alternatively be used to grind your salt into a powdery consistency, as can a small food processor.
Any type of salt can be used to make the topping. In addition to kosher, varieties like pink Himalayan sea salt and truffle salt add their own special flavor dimensions and characteristics. Concerned about additives? Iodine, dextrose, anticaking agents, and food dyes can be present in table salt and commercial popcorn salt. If you want to avoid them, opt for a pure sea salt or other moderately refined product (we like Redmond Real Salt) . You can also get creative and make your own flavored popcorn salts to add to french fries and other foods. A product like Old Bay, which is a seasoning blend with a fascinating history, contains salt as well as various other spices. A trip into the spice grinder or mortar and pestle can powder up this condiment to give excellent flavor to your french fries. Incorporating nutritional yeast can lend a cheesy flavor. You can blend salt with virtually any favorite seasonings to get the taste you want.
Popcorn salt is the perfect adornment for both fast-food fries and those you make at home. Either way, adding the product when the spuds are hot is the best way to go. "[Season] the fries as soon as they come out of the oven or fryer," Clarke advised. "When they are hot, the salt is more likely to stick."