The Salt Trick That Takes Your Fast Food Fries To The Next Level

No matter which types of french fries you favor, a leading characteristic of this fast food snack is its saltiness. If you're one who likes things on the salty side, maybe you grab those little packets at the restaurant to add even more of the condiment. But did you know there's a better option? While there are many different kinds of salt, one in particular is especially good on french fries.

To learn the best product for upping that salt factor, Food Republic turned to Erin Clarke, creator of WellPlated.com and bestselling author of "Well Plated Every Day." Clarke shared that popcorn salt — a finely-ground product made to stick well to popcorn — is also the perfect topping for fries. "Popcorn salt is ultra-fine and clings better to hot fries than regular salt, meaning every bite is evenly seasoned," she explained. "Regular salt tends to bounce off or collect unevenly."

Popcorn salt can be purchased readymade. It comes professionally ground, converting granular table salt into a fine powder designed to evenly spice your full serving of snacks. The result is balanced saltiness in every mouthful, rather than getting portions that are over-salted while others are under-salted. It also cuts down on a common pitfall: the lion's share of added salt collecting at the bottom of your food container. Some commercial products are also flavored, with options like butter, cheddar, and ranch, to give even more of an added kick to your fries.