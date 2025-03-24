The Common Mistake That's Ruining Your Air-Fried Fish

An air fryer is a handy small appliance that can reheat foods and produce crispy textures on french fries and air-fried chicken wings with ease. But, did you know this kitchen gadget excels at cooking fish? Using an air fryer is a healthier, less messy way to cook fish. Its versatility — fresh or frozen fish can be prepared — makes the gadget a fantastic choice for busy weeknight meals. Yet, improper preparation will render your fish overcooked or even burnt. Unfortunately, those are not the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking fish in an air fryer.

According to Corporate Chef Johnnie Gale at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, the biggest and most common faux pas people commit is forgetting to flip the fish halfway through cooking. Instead of grease, air fryers function by circulating hot air. That sounds great until you remember the basket isn't very large. Turning the fish ensures uniform heat distribution, which gives more even cooking. Flipping fish also prevents burning and allows a crispy crust to form on both sides.

So, when should you turn the fish? Gale suggests cooks should, "Set the timer to go off halfway, flip, then cook the remaining time."