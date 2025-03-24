The Common Mistake That's Ruining Your Air-Fried Fish
An air fryer is a handy small appliance that can reheat foods and produce crispy textures on french fries and air-fried chicken wings with ease. But, did you know this kitchen gadget excels at cooking fish? Using an air fryer is a healthier, less messy way to cook fish. Its versatility — fresh or frozen fish can be prepared — makes the gadget a fantastic choice for busy weeknight meals. Yet, improper preparation will render your fish overcooked or even burnt. Unfortunately, those are not the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking fish in an air fryer.
According to Corporate Chef Johnnie Gale at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, the biggest and most common faux pas people commit is forgetting to flip the fish halfway through cooking. Instead of grease, air fryers function by circulating hot air. That sounds great until you remember the basket isn't very large. Turning the fish ensures uniform heat distribution, which gives more even cooking. Flipping fish also prevents burning and allows a crispy crust to form on both sides.
So, when should you turn the fish? Gale suggests cooks should, "Set the timer to go off halfway, flip, then cook the remaining time."
How to best cook fish in the air fryer
If you haven't prepped your air fryer properly, flipping your fish may prove difficult. The first thing to do is preheat your air fryer. While the appliance heats, get your fish ready. Gale says, "Spray [the] liner with cooking spray, place fish in a single layer, then season with fresh lemon juice and spices. For breaded [fish], simply place [the fish] on liner with cooking spray. For leftover fish, just [place it on the] liner with cooking spray and reheat at 350 [degrees Fahrenheit], and always be sure to flip halfway."
But what type of fish should you use? "Of course, I am partial to catfish," says Gale, "but many other varieties would work. Catfish, salmon, or any thick species do well in an air fryer. Thin varieties are hard to flip halfway in between cooking."
When your fish is done, don't forget to clean your air fryer after letting it cool. Gale advises, "First, always consult your air fryer's user manual for specific cleaning instructions. Air fryer liners are your best friend and can make cleanup easy!"