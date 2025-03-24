Use That Leftover Can Of Beer To Put A Refreshing Spin On Your Homemade Margarita
Have you found yourself with a leftover can of beer that you're looking to get rid of? While it could be put to good use as a boozy, hoppy, pan sauce, another great idea would be as a margarita enhancement. Commonly called a "lagerita," the recipe traditionally sees beer combined with a margarita, typically as a topper or otherwise infused. The result is a rewarding complexity that enhances the margarita's overall flavor profile. While it may depend on what margarita and beers are being used, the sweet, citrusy acidic notes of a traditional margarita complement a hoppy beer's notes perfectly.
For more on the subject, Food Republic turned to Brandon Pierce, Operations Manager at Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co, a brewhouse chain with locations throughout Maine. Pierce explained, "As long as the leftover beer isn't stale (been sitting open for ~5hrs), you can make your margarita as you normally would and then add 3-4oz of beer to top off your glass." Realizing the temptation may be there, he also warned, "Do not shake carbonated beverages; bad things happen." In terms of flavor enhancement, Pierce mentioned, "Depending on the beer added you'll get more sweet notes, more citrus, or both." Which makes sense, since even lagers and ales bring different profiles to the table.
What beers are best and worst for lageritas?
Of course, you might wonder what beer would be best for a lagerita. Brandon Pierce had sage advice here as well, saying that Mexican lagers would be the way to go. The corn used in this style of beer provides a uniquely sweet complexity that many other beers won't have. He added that anyone who isn't a tequila fan could also benefit from a lagerita. Aside from Mexican lagers, incorporating any beer style would cut tequila's flavor. Additionally, opting for a fruity beer could introduce some added sweetness without making the margarita too bitter.
Pierce also mentioned he wouldn't recommend dark beers. This makes sense, since their malty flavor may overtake the otherwise fruity, and sweet drink. On the other hand, Pierce advised, "You could play around with darker beers if you substitute mezcal for the tequila as the base liquor, as mezcal gives smoky notes, which could complement the malty, roasty notes from a darker beer." (For the curious, there are some important differences between mezcal and tequila.) Perhaps one of the biggest tips Pierce gave was to avoid any lactose beers. He explained that the lactose coats your palate, adding to that type of beer's already thick body. Which, as we can all agree, isn't what you want for your margarita.