Use That Leftover Can Of Beer To Put A Refreshing Spin On Your Homemade Margarita

Have you found yourself with a leftover can of beer that you're looking to get rid of? While it could be put to good use as a boozy, hoppy, pan sauce, another great idea would be as a margarita enhancement. Commonly called a "lagerita," the recipe traditionally sees beer combined with a margarita, typically as a topper or otherwise infused. The result is a rewarding complexity that enhances the margarita's overall flavor profile. While it may depend on what margarita and beers are being used, the sweet, citrusy acidic notes of a traditional margarita complement a hoppy beer's notes perfectly.

For more on the subject, Food Republic turned to Brandon Pierce, Operations Manager at Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co, a brewhouse chain with locations throughout Maine. Pierce explained, "As long as the leftover beer isn't stale (been sitting open for ~5hrs), you can make your margarita as you normally would and then add 3-4oz of beer to top off your glass." Realizing the temptation may be there, he also warned, "Do not shake carbonated beverages; bad things happen." In terms of flavor enhancement, Pierce mentioned, "Depending on the beer added you'll get more sweet notes, more citrus, or both." Which makes sense, since even lagers and ales bring different profiles to the table.