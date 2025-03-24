How To Clean Your Garbage Disposal And Actually Make It Smell Good

It may be true that all you need to clean your garbage disposal is a tray of ice cubes, but this kitchen hack has little to no effect on its actual smell. To replace the odor of rotting foodstuffs, you need something a bit more aromatic, like vanilla. As potent as it is lovely smelling, Sofia Martinez, CEO of Sparkly Maid Austin, absolutely swears by it.

"The ice creates a scrubbing action as it travels around, removing the particles of the food off the walls and the blades," Martinez says. "Vanilla contains compounds that neutralize odors rather than masking them." As the blades of your garbage disposal blast off chunks of ice, leftover food falls away down the drain, eliminating the source of any stench. However, there will still be some residue and remaining stink to take care of. That's where the vanilloid compounds in vanilla come in, neutralizing rather than covering up bad smells, and replacing them with something sweet!

Vanilla pods, in particular, are a great food scrap to make kitchens smell great. After you've used up the seeds, keep the pods in an airtight container for whenever you may need to spruce up your garbage disposal. While pods are a great option if you have some left over, not everyone regularly uses vanilla beans. Martinez assures us that vanilla extract and other forms of concentrated vanilla are not only acceptable, but possibly even better.