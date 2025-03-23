The Do's And Don'ts Of Cooking Steak Tips
Laura Ascher, recipe developer and owner of Cast Iron Skillet Cooking, says the most common mistake people make when preparing steak tips is overcooking. "Because they are smaller pieces, they are going to cook much faster than a whole steak."
The best way to avoid overcooking is to compensate for the thickness of the meat with the cooking time. Basically, if the beef tips are on the thin side, you'll cook them for less time than those that are much thicker. Ascher recommends using a piping hot skillet, preferably a cast iron one, in order to properly cook beef tips. "If you're marinating your steak tips, make sure to pat them dry before cooking. This prevents steaming and helps achieve a nice crust."
When the skillet is hot and your added oil has started to shimmer, add the steaks. Sear the meat for approximately 2-3 minutes per side. You want the steak tips to reach an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Ascher adds, "Let your steak tips rest for several minutes before serving."
What you shouldn't do when cooking steak tips
One of the big don'ts according to Ascher — don't forget the seasoning. She says that "salt and pepper can go a long way." Even Bobby Flay is an advocate of the simple seasoning! Make sure your skillet is large enough to "give each piece enough space to sear properly."
Another important factor is to select the right cooking oil. You want to choose one that holds up to high heat — the smoke point. If you cook over high heat and use an oil with a lower smoke point (like butter or extra virgin olive oil), you'll risk setting off your smoke detector. A better choice would be an oil whose smoke point is the 400 to 450 degree range — vegetable oil, corn oil, or even peanut oil.
So, how do you tell when your tips are done? It's not possible to simply look at steak tips to determine doneness. Other than using a thermometer to check the internal temperature, pay attention to the color. If you want tender and juicy steak tips, Ascher advises to "aim for medium-rare or medium." The center should be a little pink, which will let you know that they're done.