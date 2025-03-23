The Do's And Don'ts Of Cooking Steak Tips

Laura Ascher, recipe developer and owner of Cast Iron Skillet Cooking, says the most common mistake people make when preparing steak tips is overcooking. "Because they are smaller pieces, they are going to cook much faster than a whole steak."

The best way to avoid overcooking is to compensate for the thickness of the meat with the cooking time. Basically, if the beef tips are on the thin side, you'll cook them for less time than those that are much thicker. Ascher recommends using a piping hot skillet, preferably a cast iron one, in order to properly cook beef tips. "If you're marinating your steak tips, make sure to pat them dry before cooking. This prevents steaming and helps achieve a nice crust."

When the skillet is hot and your added oil has started to shimmer, add the steaks. Sear the meat for approximately 2-3 minutes per side. You want the steak tips to reach an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Ascher adds, "Let your steak tips rest for several minutes before serving."