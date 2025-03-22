Get The Perfect Crisp On Your Grilled Cheese With One Easy Tip

Grilled cheese sandwiches are beloved as an easy, delicious, and convenient comfort food. However, achieving the perfect crisp is key, and that starts with a cold pan. While preheating a skillet is often the go-to method, starting with a cold one allows the bread to brown and crisp evenly while the cheese melts.

To execute this properly, build your sandwich directly in the pan, buttering the bottom slice of bread before placing it on the skillet. Then, layer your chosen cheese combination along with any extras, like apple slices or savory maple bacon, finishing with the buttered top slice. Only at this point should you fire up the stove and begin grilling.

Though it's best to preheat the skillet in most situations, this is one case where starting cold is beneficial. Another key to achieving the ultimate crisp is to cook the sandwich slowly over medium-low heat. Typically, this means grilling for two to four minutes per side. However, since we're using a cold start, cook the sandwich for five to seven minutes to allow the pan to heat up and crisp the bread. After flipping, grill the second side for four to five minutes, as the pan will now be at optimal temperature. Once the sandwich is finished, resist the urge to plate it immediately. If available, a wire rack works wonders in allowing steam to escape, preserving the crispness you've worked so hard to achieve.