Get The Perfect Crisp On Your Grilled Cheese With One Easy Tip
Grilled cheese sandwiches are beloved as an easy, delicious, and convenient comfort food. However, achieving the perfect crisp is key, and that starts with a cold pan. While preheating a skillet is often the go-to method, starting with a cold one allows the bread to brown and crisp evenly while the cheese melts.
To execute this properly, build your sandwich directly in the pan, buttering the bottom slice of bread before placing it on the skillet. Then, layer your chosen cheese combination along with any extras, like apple slices or savory maple bacon, finishing with the buttered top slice. Only at this point should you fire up the stove and begin grilling.
Though it's best to preheat the skillet in most situations, this is one case where starting cold is beneficial. Another key to achieving the ultimate crisp is to cook the sandwich slowly over medium-low heat. Typically, this means grilling for two to four minutes per side. However, since we're using a cold start, cook the sandwich for five to seven minutes to allow the pan to heat up and crisp the bread. After flipping, grill the second side for four to five minutes, as the pan will now be at optimal temperature. Once the sandwich is finished, resist the urge to plate it immediately. If available, a wire rack works wonders in allowing steam to escape, preserving the crispness you've worked so hard to achieve.
Other ways to level up the perfectly crispy grilled cheese
Another way to enhance the crispiness of a grilled cheese sandwich is to swap the outer butter spread with mayonnaise. The oil-based spread has a higher smoke point, allowing for higher temperatures and resulting in a more golden-brown toast. Adding sriracha to the spread can elevate the sandwich with a spicy flair, complementing the crispy texture and gooey cheese.
Speaking of cheese, the key to maximizing meltiness lies in choosing the right kind. Alton Brown swears by one flavorful combo for grilled cheese: Gruyère and extra-sharp cheddar. However, Havarti and Gouda work just as well. Opting for freshly grated cheese is also wise, as store-bought shredded varieties contain anti-caking agents that slow the melting process.
It's hard — but not impossible — to go wrong when making and elevating grilled cheese. One of this writer's favorite variations is an homage to another comfort classic: pizza. Here, mozzarella and parmesan take center stage, paired with Italian seasoning and pepperoni slices. Pizza sauce is optional for those who enjoy an inner spread in their grilled cheese, but it's not essential. Bonus points for anyone who dusts the outside with parmesan and adds a few extra pepperoni slices.
Another great spin on the grilled cheese is France's croque monsieur. This refined take on the sandwich first appeared on menus around 1910, and features ham and Gruyère on pain au levain, all covered in a rich and ultra-smooth béchamel sauce.