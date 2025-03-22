The French Toast Mistake That's Making Your Favorite Breakfast Food Dry

There are many approaches to preparing French toast — that classically sweet breakfast staple with unexpectedly ancient origins. The decadent dish can be made hassle-free by skipping the stove and cooking it in the air fryer instead. There are also many delicious twists that will upgrade your French toast. One misstep, however, can rob you of the sumptuous moistness you crave in French toast, leaving it disappointingly dry. To avoid this catastrophe, Food Republic spoke to Keiry Palma, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. She shared that not soaking the foundational bread long enough is a big mistake many home cooks make with French toast.

"The custard mixture, usually composed of eggs, milk, and flavorings, won't penetrate the center of a piece of bread that has not been soaked long enough," Palma explained. Without enough time submerged in the mixture, the interior of the bread will remain "untouched and uninfused," even after cooking. This results in French toast with a soft outer layer and a dry, bland core, a juxtaposition of textures that can make for a rather unpleasant bite.

Unfortunately, there is no one right answer when it comes to the ideal drench time for your French toast preparation. Various considerations add up to how long the baked good should soak. "Factors such as the bread's density, crumb structure, size, and moisture content all play a role in determining the optimal soaking time," Palma advised.