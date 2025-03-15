Why Are Vegetables Harder To Classify Than Fruits?

Eating the necessary amount of vegetables for a balanced diet can be a daunting task — especially if you don't know what actually qualifies as a "vegetable." Vegetables do not constitute a distinct category of plant life separate from fruits; rather, fruits are actually a specific type of vegetable life. How we classify fruits overlaps with foods we perceive as vegetables, making the entire system more difficult to define. But before picky eaters try to talk themselves out of eating their greens, let it be known: the plants' nutritional value is very much real — it's the distinction that's fabricated.

To fully understand why there is no straightforward classification, we need to get to the root of the issue. Welcome to your crash course in horticulture and botany. By basic definition, a vegetable is any edible part of an herbaceous plant — specifically the leaf, stem, or root, eaten as part of a meal. Another key aspect of the definition is that vegetables are generally part of a savory dish rather than a sweet one. In our current perception of vegetables, we classify them by the part of the plant we eat — root vegetables like carrots and potatoes, or leafy greens like collards and mustard greens. But what are they really?