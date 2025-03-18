The Alcohol That Makes Baked Goods Taste Richer, Deeper, And A Little Smoky

Booze and dessert is a combination for the ages. Bananas Foster, Kahlua cake, or rum-soaked tiramisu, are just some of the many classic dishes that understand that the only thing better than a sweet treat is one that packs some heat.

But what's the best alcohol for baking, and how can you use it? According to Sandy Folsom, School Director at the Wilton Sweet Studio, a cake and confectionary educational institution in Illinois, there's nothing quite like whiskey.

"Whiskey not only adds flavor to your baking, but it can change the texture of your baked goods, making them more moist and tender," she gushed, adding that it's particularly well-suited for desserts featuring nuts and chocolate. "[B]ourbon will add sweetness with a little hint of vanilla which is great for enhancing richness and perfect if you're baking a pecan pie," she said.

Whiskey is perfect because the flavor notes are such a seamless fit with the ingredients most often found in baking; all you have to do is tailor the type of whiskey and what kind of cask it was aged in to the taste of the dessert. "A smoky scotch will add a lot of depth to whatever you're baking, so pairs best with a fruit-based pie or chocolate dessert to enhance the earthy flavor and add contrast," she said. "Whiskeys with fruity notes pair well with stronger flavors like coffee while rye whiskies with spicy undertones can enhance breads and autumn-spiced recipes."