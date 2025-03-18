The Alcohol That Makes Baked Goods Taste Richer, Deeper, And A Little Smoky
Booze and dessert is a combination for the ages. Bananas Foster, Kahlua cake, or rum-soaked tiramisu, are just some of the many classic dishes that understand that the only thing better than a sweet treat is one that packs some heat.
But what's the best alcohol for baking, and how can you use it? According to Sandy Folsom, School Director at the Wilton Sweet Studio, a cake and confectionary educational institution in Illinois, there's nothing quite like whiskey.
"Whiskey not only adds flavor to your baking, but it can change the texture of your baked goods, making them more moist and tender," she gushed, adding that it's particularly well-suited for desserts featuring nuts and chocolate. "[B]ourbon will add sweetness with a little hint of vanilla which is great for enhancing richness and perfect if you're baking a pecan pie," she said.
Whiskey is perfect because the flavor notes are such a seamless fit with the ingredients most often found in baking; all you have to do is tailor the type of whiskey and what kind of cask it was aged in to the taste of the dessert. "A smoky scotch will add a lot of depth to whatever you're baking, so pairs best with a fruit-based pie or chocolate dessert to enhance the earthy flavor and add contrast," she said. "Whiskeys with fruity notes pair well with stronger flavors like coffee while rye whiskies with spicy undertones can enhance breads and autumn-spiced recipes."
How and when to add whiskey to your desserts
Whether you're using whiskey to add layers of flavor to the dough itself or making a beautiful whiskey icing for your cake, restraint is critical if you want to produce a well-balanced dessert that doesn't blow out the tastebuds of anyone who tries it. "[M]ake sure to measure properly so you don't change the balance of wet and dry ingredients," said Sandy Folsom. "[S]ubstitute only a portion of the liquid ingredients like water with whiskey and start small to avoid overpowering the recipe's flavor," she added.
There's a reason that whiskey is one of the best spirits to booze up your baking. The spiced notes of the liquor are an interesting facsimile of the flavors that derive from vanilla extract, which is why substituting booze for the extract can add warmth and depth without losing much. For those who want to take this a step further, you can use vanilla to upgrade whiskey right in the bottle, creating a rich vanilla whiskey that is just begging to be used in your favorite baking recipes.
To ensure a moist, decadent cake, a whiskey soak can work wonders. Make a whiskey simple syrup with sugar, water, and warm spices, and then use a pastry brush to coat the finished cake with the sauce, thereby infusing it with moisture and an extra little bite in the back of your throat.