How To Freeze Your Grilled Cheese Sandwiches For The Ultimate Meal Prep

If having crispy, melty comfort food on standby for a quick and easy meal is a priority for you, freezing already-prepped grilled cheese might need to go on your to-do list. Lunch or dinner couldn't be easier than grabbing a sandwich from the freezer and heating it up in a matter of minutes.

All you need to do for frozen grilled cheese is prep your sandwiches as you normally would, wrap them in parchment paper, and seal them in an airtight container or freezer bag. Then, simply pop them in the freezer and have them ready for whenever you feel the need to grill up some ooey-gooey goodness.

There's no need to thaw them, either. The sandwiches can go straight into a pan on the stovetop, or into a toaster oven or air fryer. Looking to make a big batch? Try arranging them on a large pan and bake them in the oven for a hands-off way to feed a hungry crowd.

Freezing grilled cheese isn't just a timesaver, either. It's the perfect way to prevent food waste. Before your cheese hangs out in the fridge for a little too long or your loaf becomes lackluster, marry them together and preserve them in the freezer. They'll be good for up to three months if vacuum-sealed.