How To Freeze Your Grilled Cheese Sandwiches For The Ultimate Meal Prep
If having crispy, melty comfort food on standby for a quick and easy meal is a priority for you, freezing already-prepped grilled cheese might need to go on your to-do list. Lunch or dinner couldn't be easier than grabbing a sandwich from the freezer and heating it up in a matter of minutes.
All you need to do for frozen grilled cheese is prep your sandwiches as you normally would, wrap them in parchment paper, and seal them in an airtight container or freezer bag. Then, simply pop them in the freezer and have them ready for whenever you feel the need to grill up some ooey-gooey goodness.
There's no need to thaw them, either. The sandwiches can go straight into a pan on the stovetop, or into a toaster oven or air fryer. Looking to make a big batch? Try arranging them on a large pan and bake them in the oven for a hands-off way to feed a hungry crowd.
Freezing grilled cheese isn't just a timesaver, either. It's the perfect way to prevent food waste. Before your cheese hangs out in the fridge for a little too long or your loaf becomes lackluster, marry them together and preserve them in the freezer. They'll be good for up to three months if vacuum-sealed.
Tips for freezer grilled cheese sandwiches
From the type of bread to use to what to spread on the outside for the crispiest results, there are plenty of tips for making the most satisfying grilled cheese. But when it comes to freezing grilled cheese, there are a few more specific things to take into consideration.
The first is your add-ins. If you're a fan of squeezing some extras into your sandwich, you may want to be mindful of those that might not thaw and reheat well. Proteins like ham and bacon may withstand the freeze-then-heat process but there are some veggies that are just not meant for this type of meal prep. Any vegetables with a lot of water, like greens or tomatoes, are likely to take on a less-than-tasty texture. Additionally, if you're a fan of adding a generous helping of mayo to up the melty factor in your grilled cheese, you may want to think again — the creamy condiment doesn't tend to hold up well in the freezer.
Finally, you'll also want to be thoughtful about the type of cheese you're using. Slathering on some cream cheese may be a great way to get extra-gooey results when you're freshly prepping the sandwich, but the texture is unlikely to be the same after it's been frozen. The same goes for other soft cheeses. Leave versions like a brie-filled grilled cheese for when you're pulling the ingredients straight out of the fridge and instead layer in varieties like cheddar, Swiss, gouda, and colby.