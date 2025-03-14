Tips For Cooking Steak In The Air Fryer Like A Pro (Sear & All)

Your air fryer can tackle many different types of proteins and have them come out juicy and sizzling, from nonstick salmon cooked on parchment paper, to hot dogs (and their buns!), and even flavorful chicken breasts. But have you ever considered cooking steak in this little countertop appliance? If it's not your first instinct, you're not alone — why use an air fryer when you have a perfectly good stove and skillet? But according to Princess Pitts Pierre, founder of Love Her Stuff, with whom Food Republic spoke on this topic, there are ways to air fry your steaks and come out with pretty darn good results.

It's all about choosing the right size and cut of beef, using the right temperature, and even showing the steak a little love after it's done cooking (mostly by leaving it alone). If you can follow these tips for air frying your ribeye or filet mignon, you just might find you like this new no-fuss, hands-off method even more than stove-top cooking.