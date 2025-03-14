Tips For Cooking Steak In The Air Fryer Like A Pro (Sear & All)
Your air fryer can tackle many different types of proteins and have them come out juicy and sizzling, from nonstick salmon cooked on parchment paper, to hot dogs (and their buns!), and even flavorful chicken breasts. But have you ever considered cooking steak in this little countertop appliance? If it's not your first instinct, you're not alone — why use an air fryer when you have a perfectly good stove and skillet? But according to Princess Pitts Pierre, founder of Love Her Stuff, with whom Food Republic spoke on this topic, there are ways to air fry your steaks and come out with pretty darn good results.
It's all about choosing the right size and cut of beef, using the right temperature, and even showing the steak a little love after it's done cooking (mostly by leaving it alone). If you can follow these tips for air frying your ribeye or filet mignon, you just might find you like this new no-fuss, hands-off method even more than stove-top cooking.
Cut to the chase
As mentioned, the type of steak cut you choose matters. "Ribeye, sirloin, and filet mignon are the best cuts for air-fried steak. They have enough marbling to stay juicy while cooking quickly," said Princess Pitts Pierre.
Leaner cuts, like eye of round, flank, or skirt steak might not fare so well and may get tough under the hot heat of the air fryer if they overcook. If those are what you've got on hand, though, consider marinating them first, making sure to use an acid that will help break down the proteins and tenderize the meat.
Get down with the thickness
It's not just what cut you use, it's how thick the cut is that matters, too. According to Pitts Pierre you should "Aim for steaks at least 1 to 1.5 inches thick — thinner cuts cook too fast and can dry out." She continued, "Thicker steaks retain a better balance of a crispy crust and tender interior."
You don't have to take your ruler grocery shopping with you, either. For most adults, the distance between joints on their pointer finger is about an inch (but be sure to eyeball from the thickest part of the steak if you can).
'Tis the season(ing)
"Seasoning is key since air fryers don't allow much browning beyond the surface," said Pitts Pierre. "A simple mix of salt, pepper, and garlic powder works well, but a quick marinade or dry rub with smoked paprika or cayenne adds depth."
You can also buy ready-made seasonings, like Kinders, but you'll want to be careful not to overpower the flavor of the beef with too many spices. Also, if you're marinating a tougher cut, like sirloin, you'll want to start the process the night before (though you can get away with putting the meat in the marinade before you leave for work).
Let the steak sit, part 1
Just like with pan-cooking a good cut of beef, you don't want to throw your steak in the air fryer from fridge-cold. "To ensure even doneness and the best flavor, let the steak sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking," recommended Pitts Pierre.
Don't worry, it's safe; food has to sit out at room temperature for at least two hours before bacteria can rapidly multiply and potentially cause foodborne illness. As long as you don't forget about your steak, you will be fine.
Yes, you can achieve a crust in an air fryer
It's important, according to Pitts Pierre, to preheat your air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit to get a sear and crust on your steak. Then, she said, "Lightly coat the steak with oil to encourage browning." Next, the total time you will air fry the meat will vary depending on how thick it is, but "medium-rare takes about 8 to 10 minutes, while medium may need up to 12 minutes," said Pitts Pierre. "Flip the steak halfway through cooking for an even crust."
It's important that you use a meat thermometer, like this digital model from Ultrean. You can start taking the temperature when you flip it to get an idea of how much more time it will need.
Let the steak sit, part 2
Again, just like any other preparation method, you must let your steak rest after pulling it from the hot air fryer. "Resting the steak is just as important as cooking it. After air-frying, let it sit for at least five minutes to allow the juices to redistribute, keeping it tender," said Pitts Pierre.
And she has advice for when you want some extra browning: "... quickly sear it in a hot pan for 30 seconds per side after air-frying." And there you have it, a juicy, perfectly seared steak courtesy of a good ol' air fryer.