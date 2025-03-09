The Marilyn Monroe Cocktail That Was Inspired By Her Favorite Bubbly Drink
To have a cocktail named after you is truly a glamorous feat, and no one was quite as glamorous as movie star, bombshell, and radical humanitarian Marilyn Monroe. Known for being a symbol of femininity during the golden age of Hollywood, Monroe was no stranger to fine dining and drinking the best libations. But, the alcohol she loved more than any other was a classic glass of bubbly Champagne— so much so that it became the key ingredient in her namesake cocktail.
So what's in the Marilyn Monroe cocktail? The drink is a simple combination of apple brandy and grenadine, topped off with Champagne and a maraschino cherry garnish. The apple brandy is a nod to New York City and its nickname, the Big Apple, while the bright red grenadine is meant to symbolize Marilyn Monroe's signature red lip. Mix an ounce of apple brandy with a teaspoon of grenadine — which has the surprising main flavor of pomegranate — to create a sweet, fruity mix that comes to life with the addition of the sparkling Champagne.
This cocktail is best served chilled, which is best achieved by shaking the grenadine and brandy with ice and dividing it among fluted glasses, to then be filled to the top with bubbly. The invention of the cocktail is credited to New York's equally famous Waldorf-Astoria hotel, which is located just blocks away from where Monroe's iconic wind-blown dress scene from "The Seven Year Itch" was filmed.
Marilyn Monroe's love of Champagne is well documented
The Marilyn Monroe cocktail is designed to both embody the superstar and give homage to some of her favorites, but not everyone knows just how much she loved a good glass of champers. Monroe was known for her enjoyment of cooking and eating, and Monroe often cooked her own dinner – and she loved carrots.
She also liked a drink and would frequently appear in photographs with a glass of Champagne in hand. Known to be one of the most luxurious types of Champagne one can buy, the iconic Dom Pérignon was one of the brands she drank often (though her favorite may have been Piper-Heidsieck). Journalists in the 1960s even uncovered a receipt from one of Monroe's favorite restaurants, noting that she had purchased multiple cases of Dom Pérignon during a meal — an incredible purchase seeing as Dom is one of the world's most expensive Champagnes.
Likely an urban legend, it is said that she even took a bath in a tub full of 350 bottles of her favorite beverage and was said to have a glass of Piper-Heidsieck every day when she woke up. So, it's clearly no secret how this particular spirit inspired her namesake drink.
Note that you don't have to break the bank and use a bottle of Dom Pérignon when making her cocktail at home, but this Hollywood-inspired drink is sure to make you feel expensive. Simple to make and sure to be a crowd pleaser, give this cocktail a try at your next shindig — or whenever you feel like treating yourself.