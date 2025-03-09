The Marilyn Monroe Cocktail That Was Inspired By Her Favorite Bubbly Drink

To have a cocktail named after you is truly a glamorous feat, and no one was quite as glamorous as movie star, bombshell, and radical humanitarian Marilyn Monroe. Known for being a symbol of femininity during the golden age of Hollywood, Monroe was no stranger to fine dining and drinking the best libations. But, the alcohol she loved more than any other was a classic glass of bubbly Champagne— so much so that it became the key ingredient in her namesake cocktail.

So what's in the Marilyn Monroe cocktail? The drink is a simple combination of apple brandy and grenadine, topped off with Champagne and a maraschino cherry garnish. The apple brandy is a nod to New York City and its nickname, the Big Apple, while the bright red grenadine is meant to symbolize Marilyn Monroe's signature red lip. Mix an ounce of apple brandy with a teaspoon of grenadine — which has the surprising main flavor of pomegranate — to create a sweet, fruity mix that comes to life with the addition of the sparkling Champagne.

This cocktail is best served chilled, which is best achieved by shaking the grenadine and brandy with ice and dividing it among fluted glasses, to then be filled to the top with bubbly. The invention of the cocktail is credited to New York's equally famous Waldorf-Astoria hotel, which is located just blocks away from where Monroe's iconic wind-blown dress scene from "The Seven Year Itch" was filmed.