When PB&J Meets Alcohol: How To Turn Your Fave Childhood Snack Into A Boozy Drink
An innovative cocktail can be totally hit or miss, but your chances of success increase when you base the drink on a classic. Looking for your next boozy experiment? Meet the PB&J cocktail: a drink inspired by that beloved childhood sandwich. Wanna know how it's made? We spoke with Kat Gallardo, master bartender at Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Kitchen, to get the inside scoop.
The PB&J cocktail comes together quickly behind the bar because there are a few kinds of alcohol that fulfill this flavor combo. "The simplest and most common method typically features peanut butter whiskey, such as Skrewball, paired with Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur," says Gallardo. You could also create a punchier version using cranberry juice instead of Chambord for one of the best juice mixers for peanut butter whiskey. Regardless, the result will resemble a "dessert-style Old Fashioned with a touch of walnut bitters."
If you're lacking those ingredients, Gallardo says, "the next best option is infusing the spirit at home, with either whole peanuts or peanut butter." Start with a vodka or bourbon, then combine it with the peanuts in an air-tight jar before letting it sit for three days, shaking occasionally. Then strain with a mesh cloth before mixing with other liquor. "This method is highly recommended over purchasing a pre-infused spirit," says Gallardo, and it's great for putting your own spin on the PB&J drink. Note you can also try this with other spices for bold infused cocktails of any kind.
Elevating the PB&J cocktail
One way to take your PB&J cocktail up a notch is by fat washing. According to Kat Gallardo, "fat washing is a technique that infuses spirits with flavors from fats and oils, adding complexity, richness, and a smoother mouthfeel to cocktails." The process takes less time than infusion — only 24 hours instead of multiple days — and gives your cocktail the one thing it's missing: edamame. Gallardo says she "would use sesame oil to fat-wash bourbon, giving the spirit a nutty, velvety texture." Other common fats used in this technique include bacon fat, coconut oil, and butter, which can make a cocktail more or less savory depending on preference.
The reason for adding the sesame fat wash is to extract a more complex flavor from the whiskey that isn't just basic peanut butter. "With that sesame fat-washed bourbon paired with Chambord and a dash of raspberry purée, you'd have a PB&J cocktail like what you would find on [a professional] menu," says Gallardo. The result is a well-balanced drink with more depth and nuance, but still upholding that classic taste combo. And for presentation, Gallardo suggests serving this cocktail "straight-up like an old-fashioned or shake and serve it up in a coupe. Garnish with something fun, like a peanut brittle or a bruleed raspberry!" Playing into the childhood theme with a creative garnish, or even serving it in a cleaned out peanut butter jar, will leave guests feeling nostalgic, entertained, and satisfied.