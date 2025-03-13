When PB&J Meets Alcohol: How To Turn Your Fave Childhood Snack Into A Boozy Drink

An innovative cocktail can be totally hit or miss, but your chances of success increase when you base the drink on a classic. Looking for your next boozy experiment? Meet the PB&J cocktail: a drink inspired by that beloved childhood sandwich. Wanna know how it's made? We spoke with Kat Gallardo, master bartender at Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Kitchen, to get the inside scoop.

The PB&J cocktail comes together quickly behind the bar because there are a few kinds of alcohol that fulfill this flavor combo. "The simplest and most common method typically features peanut butter whiskey, such as Skrewball, paired with Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur," says Gallardo. You could also create a punchier version using cranberry juice instead of Chambord for one of the best juice mixers for peanut butter whiskey. Regardless, the result will resemble a "dessert-style Old Fashioned with a touch of walnut bitters."

If you're lacking those ingredients, Gallardo says, "the next best option is infusing the spirit at home, with either whole peanuts or peanut butter." Start with a vodka or bourbon, then combine it with the peanuts in an air-tight jar before letting it sit for three days, shaking occasionally. Then strain with a mesh cloth before mixing with other liquor. "This method is highly recommended over purchasing a pre-infused spirit," says Gallardo, and it's great for putting your own spin on the PB&J drink. Note you can also try this with other spices for bold infused cocktails of any kind.