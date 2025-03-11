The Easy Trick For Upgrading Your Garlic Bread You Might Not Have Thought Of

Using garlic bread to soak up the sauce from a penne alla vodka (or disco pasta if you're funky) just feels right. It's a great addition to many meals out there, but instead of opening the oven to bake your bread, try something different and make it in a skillet instead. This unusual method gives garlic bread an amazingly crunchy texture, by browning the edges for a satisfyingly crispy outside thanks to the direct heat of the pan, while the inside of the bread stays soft and airy. When you use an oven, you can still make excellent garlic bread but it's slightly harder to achieve that crunchy yet soft feeling since an oven bakes items more evenly. The skillet method is typically quicker too, since the stove heats up in minutes.

A cast iron skillet for this recipe, and many others, is a favorite choice but not completely necessary. First, start with a good loaf of bread, but even when you don't have a crusty loaf sitting around, almost anything will work. Once you have your bread picked out, slice it, then dip it into or fully coat it with garlic butter. Getting the butter into all the crevices of the bread is definitely key for this particular garlic bread. Some cooks prefer to dip the buttered bread in a beaten egg first, then coat it in breadcrumbs for an extra layer of crunchiness. From there, place it on your skillet without the lid on and keep each side cooking for a few minutes on medium heat until you notice that delicious golden brown crispiness on the outer edges.