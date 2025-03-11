The Easy Trick For Upgrading Your Garlic Bread You Might Not Have Thought Of
Using garlic bread to soak up the sauce from a penne alla vodka (or disco pasta if you're funky) just feels right. It's a great addition to many meals out there, but instead of opening the oven to bake your bread, try something different and make it in a skillet instead. This unusual method gives garlic bread an amazingly crunchy texture, by browning the edges for a satisfyingly crispy outside thanks to the direct heat of the pan, while the inside of the bread stays soft and airy. When you use an oven, you can still make excellent garlic bread but it's slightly harder to achieve that crunchy yet soft feeling since an oven bakes items more evenly. The skillet method is typically quicker too, since the stove heats up in minutes.
A cast iron skillet for this recipe, and many others, is a favorite choice but not completely necessary. First, start with a good loaf of bread, but even when you don't have a crusty loaf sitting around, almost anything will work. Once you have your bread picked out, slice it, then dip it into or fully coat it with garlic butter. Getting the butter into all the crevices of the bread is definitely key for this particular garlic bread. Some cooks prefer to dip the buttered bread in a beaten egg first, then coat it in breadcrumbs for an extra layer of crunchiness. From there, place it on your skillet without the lid on and keep each side cooking for a few minutes on medium heat until you notice that delicious golden brown crispiness on the outer edges.
Changing up your homemade garlic butter for skillet garlic bread
Buying garlic butter from the store is always an option, of course, but making your own is something that you can have a lot more control over, and have fun with too. You'll want to start with softened, unsalted butter to make it easier to mix with all the ingredients without adding any additional salt. If you want to, you can also experiment with different kinds of butter to find the richness you like.
From there, mix in minced (small pieces) or grated garlic (small shreds), or even some garlic powder that you might have in the pantry. While you're mixing these ingredients together, work to create a paste, then start to add the tried and true parmesan cheese for a more classic take. Throw in some flavorful herbs like basil, parsley, oregano, or even cook it with lavender to bring a bright earthiness to the dish.
And, if you're someone who can handle a little heat, try adding a pinch of red pepper flakes, and a squeeze of lemon or balsamic vinegar to give a little bit of a tang. For more smokiness, try adding a pinch of paprika, or instead of parmesan, use a blend of different cheeses to create a more interesting, flavorful note.