The Must-Have Item For Baking Bread At Home
A fresh loaf of bread from the bakery is always a treat, but nothing is quite as rewarding as enjoying a loaf you've made from scratch. But whether you're a beginner or a seasoned baker, you may be missing out on a must-have tool for better bread at home: a silicone bread sling. Don't just take our word for it — we consulted world-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo to learn all about this key item.
So, what exactly is a bread sling? According to Zumbo, "A silicone bread sling supports the dough as it rises and bakes, allowing for a more even crust and preventing the bottom from becoming too thick." The bread sling is shaped like a circle with two arms, covering the bottom of your pan or go-to Dutch oven so it can be pulled out without digging underneath. Using a bread sling can help replicate the crust of artisan bread at home, giving you that professional feel in your own kitchen. Zumbo also says, "It's particularly useful for free-form loaves and baguettes. While not essential for all bread types, it can enhance the overall shape and texture of many loaves." Many bread slings are also affordably priced, like this two-piece set by Dwavele for $14.99, allowing you to invest in a useful product without breaking the bank.
Using a silicone bread sling
You may be wondering, "Why do I need a bread sling when parchment paper works just as well?" But the truth is, it doesn't. According to Adriano Zumbo, "Compared to parchment paper, a silicone bread sling provides more support and helps create a more consistent shape." Not only does this give you crustier bread without having to steam your oven, but it also helps your loaf cook more evenly. The sling promotes that crispy outside without compromising the soft inner dough, keeping it light and fluffy without becoming hard.
Another thing to note is that silicone bread slings are a great alternative to loaf pans. "Compared to a loaf pan, a sling allows for more airflow around the dough, promoting a crispier crust," says Zumbo. Because let's face it — a loaf with a burnt or uneven crust won't be pretty no matter how much scoring or braiding it has. The bread sling helps maintain the shape and integrity of your crust for a delicious result that looks and tastes bakery-quality.
Fortunately, if you're worried about being limited to round loaves, know that bread slings come in rectangular shapes as well. So no matter the style or shape of bread you're looking to make, you'll be able to find a silicone bread sling that suits your needs — and it might just be the upgrade your home bakery has been looking for.