The Must-Have Item For Baking Bread At Home

A fresh loaf of bread from the bakery is always a treat, but nothing is quite as rewarding as enjoying a loaf you've made from scratch. But whether you're a beginner or a seasoned baker, you may be missing out on a must-have tool for better bread at home: a silicone bread sling. Don't just take our word for it — we consulted world-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo to learn all about this key item.

So, what exactly is a bread sling? According to Zumbo, "A silicone bread sling supports the dough as it rises and bakes, allowing for a more even crust and preventing the bottom from becoming too thick." The bread sling is shaped like a circle with two arms, covering the bottom of your pan or go-to Dutch oven so it can be pulled out without digging underneath. Using a bread sling can help replicate the crust of artisan bread at home, giving you that professional feel in your own kitchen. Zumbo also says, "It's particularly useful for free-form loaves and baguettes. While not essential for all bread types, it can enhance the overall shape and texture of many loaves." Many bread slings are also affordably priced, like this two-piece set by Dwavele for $14.99, allowing you to invest in a useful product without breaking the bank.