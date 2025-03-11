The Overlooked Food Court Where Hot Dogs Are Cheaper Than Costco (And Sold In Bulk)

For many shoppers, Costco's food court is the exclamation point at the end of a long, harrowing shopping trip, when you've really earned that delicious Costco hot dog and soda combo for the ultra-low price of $1.50. But what if we told you there is a retail space where the goods are competitively priced and the food court is slinging dogs for even cheaper than Costco? That place is Ikea — its food court is often slept-on, full of gems like Ikea's gravy-covered Swedish meatballs and hot dogs that only cost a few quarters.

If you are a member of Ikea Family, the company's free reward program, you will spend 50 cents on a single hot dog. If you are not a member, your glizzy will cost a whopping 75 cents — either way, a fraction of the cost of Costco's hot dog bundle. Ikea Family members can also redeem a free hot drink of coffee or tea at the food court to go alongside your inexpensive hot dog meal. Members can also score Ikea's hot dogs in bulk; buy three (perfect for a little family) for $1.50, 10 for $5, 25 for $12.50, or a whopping 78 hot dogs for just $39. The company literally adds a cautionary note, admonishing customers to only purchase as many hot dogs as one "can safely consume." Of course, if you are sharing amongst a crowd, the sky is the limit.