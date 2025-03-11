The Overlooked Food Court Where Hot Dogs Are Cheaper Than Costco (And Sold In Bulk)
For many shoppers, Costco's food court is the exclamation point at the end of a long, harrowing shopping trip, when you've really earned that delicious Costco hot dog and soda combo for the ultra-low price of $1.50. But what if we told you there is a retail space where the goods are competitively priced and the food court is slinging dogs for even cheaper than Costco? That place is Ikea — its food court is often slept-on, full of gems like Ikea's gravy-covered Swedish meatballs and hot dogs that only cost a few quarters.
If you are a member of Ikea Family, the company's free reward program, you will spend 50 cents on a single hot dog. If you are not a member, your glizzy will cost a whopping 75 cents — either way, a fraction of the cost of Costco's hot dog bundle. Ikea Family members can also redeem a free hot drink of coffee or tea at the food court to go alongside your inexpensive hot dog meal. Members can also score Ikea's hot dogs in bulk; buy three (perfect for a little family) for $1.50, 10 for $5, 25 for $12.50, or a whopping 78 hot dogs for just $39. The company literally adds a cautionary note, admonishing customers to only purchase as many hot dogs as one "can safely consume." Of course, if you are sharing amongst a crowd, the sky is the limit.
Creative ways to take advantage of Ikea's bulk hot dog deal
While $39 for nearly 80 hot dogs is undoubtedly a good deal, you may what kind of occasion would inspire an Ikea Family member to snag so many from the food court. There are a variety of reasons why you would need that many hot dogs from your local Ikea — namely, if you are throwing a party and don't want to worry about making the food. No matter how large your grill, someone will still be stuck manning it for a while to make that many hot dogs, so why not let Ikea take care of the "catering," and you can focus on your guests? Plus, if you live in a geographical area that experiences cold, snowy winters you might not be able to access your grill at all — Ikea's major hot dog deal removes these hurdles, and just requires that someone stop by the furniture store before party time.
Also, you might want to throw what the Swedish company calls a Hot Dog Picnic party. This idea, which Ikea offers to Ikea Family members only, is tailor-made for large friend groups or even work team-building; the store provides the location (the cafeteria), the food and some condiments, and paper for the table, so guests can doodle as they eat. The people can bring their main character energy to all kinds of hot dog toppings, enjoyed potluck style in an extra niche party location. It's silly and whimsical — just like Ikea.