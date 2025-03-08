Have You Been Using Your Napkin Wrong This Whole Time?

Napkins are meant to keep us clean, but the process of staying properly mess-free while eating actually requires a rather gentle touch. It might surprise you to learn that proper fine dining etiquette dictates that you keep your napkin on your lap when it is not being used — and when you do reach for it, simply blot at the targeted area with a small corner of your linen. In fact, these cloths should only really be used for dabbing away small amounts of excess food or moisture from your hands and face. Anything larger, and you'll transfer the mess from your face to your outfit once it is placed back onto your lap.

To properly use a large cloth napkin, place it half folded on your lap with the open side facing you. This way, you can easily reach for the inside of the linen to blot and then re-fold neatly onto your lap once done. This maneuver will also hide any discoloration or stain you may have wiped onto the cloth, and keep your clothes from coming into contact with the contents of your used napkin.

It is important to remember that cloth table napkins are not meant for cleaning up big messes. Of course, if you're eating extra messy foods like ribs or burgers and are given a stack of paper napkins, feel free to wipe away and crumple as needed. But at a higher end, fine dining establishment, you'll want to keep those fancy linens as clean as possible — and maybe avoid the finger foods, just to be safe.