Transform Leftover Burger Patties Into Delicious New Meals With These Clever Ideas
Burgers are hard to mess up, and can be the perfect meal for serving large parties in a customizable fashion. But what happens when the cookout ends and you've got a dozen leftover patties? While it may seem like burgers are on the menu for the next couple of days, they don't have to be. Burger meat, made from ground beef, is actually one of the most versatile proteins in your fridge, and can be the key ingredient in some pretty great leftover meals when you get creative.
In most cases, you'll want to return your leftover burgers to a loose, ground state, whether that means breaking apart cooked patties or leaving any remaining raw meat unshaped. From there, you can turn the meat into the base of a totally new dish, or add it to a kitchen classic to boost the protein and bring out new flavors. Plus, you can still add spices to ground beef after it's cooked or as you're incorporating it into a new recipe, so there's no need to worry about a lingering hamburger taste.
The beauty of burger meat is that you can use it for literally every meal of the day — whether in a breakfast scramble, a hearty pasta sauce for dinner, or even a simple side dish to reduce food waste. No amount of leftover burger meat is too small, and you'll be glad you transformed plain dishes into something new by giving your ground beef a second life.
Turn burgers into chili
There are debates about what ingredients should or shouldn't belong in chili, but we think ground beef is the perfect addition. Add your leftover burger meat to a large pot with tomato paste, salsa, corn, beans, and earthy spices, then let it simmer and transform into the perfect pot of leftovers.
You could even combine ground beef with other meats to create a next-level chili. Plus, using pre-cooked meat in your chili allows it to reabsorb moisture from the wet ingredients as it cooks, resulting in a rich, flavorful bowl of goodness.
Throw together an easy taco night
One of the great uses for leftovers is helping clear out other bits and bobs in the fridge, and taco night can be the perfect solution. Add some taco seasoning to your burger meat as you reheat it to give it a Latin flair and bring depth to the basic beef so it matches the flavor profile of your dish.
If you don't have taco seasoning on hand, create your own blend with pantry staples. Once your leftover meat is prepped, grab tortillas, shredded cheese, and any vegetables or condiments you prefer, and enjoy a new creation that's tastier as a whole than in scattered bits.
Make a ground beef breakfast bowl
Elevate your morning meal with the simple addition of leftover ground beef. While you may be used to eating eggs solo with potatoes or toast on the side, it might be time to open yourself up to a breakfast bowl, skillet, or scramble. Instead of sunny-side up, scramble your eggs, then add your burger meat to the pan and season them together.
Top the mixture with cheddar cheese or a generous serving of avocado for a savory kick, or take a sweet route and mix in a drizzle of maple syrup. You'll have a protein-packed dish to start your day while keeping your leftovers from going to waste — all without having to eat burgers for days on end.
Amp up your pasta sauce
Whether you've peeled and blended tomatoes from scratch or are cracking open a fresh jar from the store, pasta sauce can always be modified. A classic marinara serves as the base for one of the most iconic spaghetti sauces: Bolognese. While it might not be the ideal cut of meat for a traditional Bolognese, you can easily add leftover ground beef to a red sauce and create a quick, makeshift version.
Heating the beef in the sauce allows it to absorb surrounding flavors and integrate better into the dish, making it feel cohesive. You can even store the sauce in the fridge or freezer for a future meal or a quick, on-the-go lunch option.
Add protein to your rice bowls
Another way to repurpose your leftover burgers is by turning them into the base of an Asian-inspired rice bowl or stir-fry. Add the beef to a saucepan with soy sauce and sesame oil, then mix in greens like bok choy, cilantro, and green onions for a tasty combination.
Not only will you have a filling dish to enjoy, but this recipe also travels well, making it a great option for a potluck or work lunch. Plus, it's easily customizable — feel free to experiment with vegetables like shredded carrots, or add your favorite hot sauce for a spicy kick that you wouldn't usually find in a classic hamburger.
Turn burgers into sliders
Now, if you've put effort into forming your burgers into patties — or just love a good old-fashioned hamburger — this hack is for you. Grab a small round cookie cutter — or any circular tool — and cut your large burgers into bite-sized sliders. Since the meat is already seasoned and grilled into patties, the shape will hold, allowing you to serve your burgers in a fresh new way.
Get creative by smothering the sliders in different sauces or experimenting with cheeses like goat or pimento to create an appetizer-style tasting menu. Your leftovers are taken care of, and you get to enjoy a new and improved burger without committing to a full meal — it's a total win-win.