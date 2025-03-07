Transform Leftover Burger Patties Into Delicious New Meals With These Clever Ideas

Burgers are hard to mess up, and can be the perfect meal for serving large parties in a customizable fashion. But what happens when the cookout ends and you've got a dozen leftover patties? While it may seem like burgers are on the menu for the next couple of days, they don't have to be. Burger meat, made from ground beef, is actually one of the most versatile proteins in your fridge, and can be the key ingredient in some pretty great leftover meals when you get creative.

In most cases, you'll want to return your leftover burgers to a loose, ground state, whether that means breaking apart cooked patties or leaving any remaining raw meat unshaped. From there, you can turn the meat into the base of a totally new dish, or add it to a kitchen classic to boost the protein and bring out new flavors. Plus, you can still add spices to ground beef after it's cooked or as you're incorporating it into a new recipe, so there's no need to worry about a lingering hamburger taste.

The beauty of burger meat is that you can use it for literally every meal of the day — whether in a breakfast scramble, a hearty pasta sauce for dinner, or even a simple side dish to reduce food waste. No amount of leftover burger meat is too small, and you'll be glad you transformed plain dishes into something new by giving your ground beef a second life.