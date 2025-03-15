If A Classic Negroni Is Too Bitter, Swap Out The Campari For A Sweeter Alternative

The Negroni has been considered an Italian classic for over a century. True as that is, its bitter and herby flavor can be a bit overpowering. Thankfully, a variation on the iconic cocktail swaps Campari out for Aperol. This simple switch allows the drink's sweet, citrusy flavor notes to come forward while also minimizing the drink's bitterness. What's more, Aperol boasts an alcohol content that is roughly half that of Campari. This means the resulting Negroni is weaker and more approachable than the traditional version of the drink.

Of course, purists may argue that this isn't a traditional Negroni as Campari is the vibrant, red heart of this classic cocktail. It also doesn't help that the most common use of Aperol is in a spritz which is a style of drink far removed from the short, punchy Negroni. While that may be true, Aperol still belongs in a Negroni; Aperol is part of the amaro liquor family just like its sibling, Campari. Furthermore, they're both owned by the Campari Group, and there's also very little difference in their flavor profiles aside from the sweetness that sets Aperol and Campari apart.