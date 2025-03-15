If A Classic Negroni Is Too Bitter, Swap Out The Campari For A Sweeter Alternative
The Negroni has been considered an Italian classic for over a century. True as that is, its bitter and herby flavor can be a bit overpowering. Thankfully, a variation on the iconic cocktail swaps Campari out for Aperol. This simple switch allows the drink's sweet, citrusy flavor notes to come forward while also minimizing the drink's bitterness. What's more, Aperol boasts an alcohol content that is roughly half that of Campari. This means the resulting Negroni is weaker and more approachable than the traditional version of the drink.
Of course, purists may argue that this isn't a traditional Negroni as Campari is the vibrant, red heart of this classic cocktail. It also doesn't help that the most common use of Aperol is in a spritz which is a style of drink far removed from the short, punchy Negroni. While that may be true, Aperol still belongs in a Negroni; Aperol is part of the amaro liquor family just like its sibling, Campari. Furthermore, they're both owned by the Campari Group, and there's also very little difference in their flavor profiles aside from the sweetness that sets Aperol and Campari apart.
There are many other versions of the Negroni
One of my favorite spins on the Negroni is the boulevardier, a cocktail which sees the gin replaced with rye whiskey or bourbon. In my humble opinion, this is a great take on the Negroni for a couple of reasons: The whiskey sweetens the drink without obscuring the herby Campari sass we love. It also boasts flavor notes that are warm and welcoming, not bold and in your face. Along with the spirits that are poured into the drink, each glass is also filled with history. The boulevardier's origins can be traced back to the Prohibition Era.
You can also opt for the Negroni's predecessor, the americano (which has a fascinating history). This cocktail sees soda water used instead of gin, replacing the original recipe's bold notes with a mild, sweeter tone that's playfully accented by carbonation. Alternatively, the classic white Negroni (which you can learn to make here) is another version that maintains the original drink's personality while adding a few twists. In this iteration, you'll swap the Campari and sweet vermouth for Lillet Blanc and Suze gentian liqueur. The end result is a wonderfully light and approachable drink.