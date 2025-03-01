The Major Prep Mistake That's Drying Out Your Steak

While prepping your steak ensures maximum flavor, there is such a thing as over-prepping. There are plenty of mistakes you should avoid while cooking steak, but there's one in particular you should avoid while prepping it. Food Republic spoke with Gabriel Laredo of Meat N' Bone to learn why you should never trim too much fat off a cut.

"Here's the deal — fat is what keeps your steak juicy and packed with flavor," Laredo said. "As it cooks, that fat melts down, essentially basting the meat from the inside, keeping it tender and rich. Plus, a little fat adds that deep, beefy flavor you just can't fake." Even though not everyone enjoys a chunk of steak fat, it's best to cut it away after cooking your cut rather than before. The side of steak you cook first matters, so feel free to lay the fattier side against the cooking surface first to render more into pure flavor.

"You want to trim off any thick, hard fat that won't render down, but leave about ¼ inch around the edges," Laredo told us. "That's the sweet spot — it'll melt just right without making your steak greasy or causing crazy flare-ups on the grill." If you don't enjoy steak fat, ¼ inch is the absolute minimum to ensure great flavor, juiciness, and texture. But when it comes to intramuscular fat, Laredo only had one thing to say: "That's the good stuff. Leave it alone — that's where the magic happens."