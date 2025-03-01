The Quick And Easy Condiment That'll Take Your Tacos To The Next Level

It's no secret that people love tacos. Americans eat more than 4 billion tacos every year, and taco chains rank high among restaurant options, with Del Taco rating No. 1 among all types of U.S. fast food spots. While tacos are great in all their varieties, there's one quick, easy condiment that takes their taste even higher. To find out what the best condiment is, Food Republic spoke to Humberto Martinez, founder of Space City Birria. Whether you're ordering in, dining out, or making tacos at home, the addition of quick pickled onions can level up this popular food to even tastier proportions.

"Pickled onions are one of the best toppings for tacos because of their bright and tangy flavor," explained Martinez. "I do not like raw onions but would put pickled onions on my tacos all day. They provide a fresh, acidic flavor that complements the cilantro and lime and other toppings."

In particular, Martinez favors adding the condiment to specific types of tacos. "Personally, I think the best tacos with pickled onions are steak, carnitas, barbacoa, birria, seafood, and chicken," he shared. Birria tacos and other birria-based dishes feature slow-cooked, braised meat. Birria originated in Mexico and originally featured goat meat — though beef is the more commonly found type in the United States, and the addition of pickled onions sets off the complex, spice-forward flavor of the dish to perfection, cutting through the richness with a burst of sharp acidity.