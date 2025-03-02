The Unexpected World War 2 Origins Of Bottle Service

Nothing quite screams VIP in a busy club like bottle service. The dramatic production of servers in (typically) risqué outfits, the flashing lights, and the mini parade taken through the throng of the dancing subclass insinuates a certain level of status. The interestingly humble beginnings of this service, though, date back to a time usually conflated with ruin — World War II.

Just four short years before tensions between Japan and the U.S. reached a devastating tipping point, the first iterations of bottle service bloomed across Japan. Sake hungry soldiers flooded restaurants, undoubtedly looking to shake off the terrors of war by imbibing a type of sake fortified with added alcohol due to wartime rice rations, ordering bottles at a time to their tables. This service became so popular that businessmen in Tokyo joined in on the practice, with restaurants storing any unfinished bottles in lockers for their anticipated return to the establishment. Despite the promised profit of this service, it wasn't until the late 80s that bottle service regained popularity thanks to the overwhelmed Parisian club, Les Bains Douches, offering a complimentary bottle with table reservations to help with the lines of guests. Over the next 15 or so years, versions of bottle service spread westward, hitting New York and eventually West Coast hubs like Las Vegas and Los Angeles.