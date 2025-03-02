Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Canned Broth

Whether you're making a comforting soup or whipping up slow-cooked mashed potatoes, prepackaged broth is a handy staple that adds richness and flavor. But are all broths created equal? Food Republic reached out to recipe developer and food blogger Sarah Hill for her insight into which ones you should use — and which you should avoid. When it comes to this pantry item, Hill advised thinking twice before reaching for canned broth.

"Canned broth often has a metallic taste due to the packaging, and it typically contains more sodium and preservatives than boxed broth," Hill explained. "Look for low-sodium versions with minimal additives and brands that use real bones."

If you must use canned broth, Hill suggested that there are ways to improve its taste — though the elevated sodium and preservative content won't change. "If canned is your only option, simmering it with fresh aromatics and seasonings can help enhance it," she said. Additions like tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and garlic can boost the flavor, while miso — a rich umami paste — can take packaged chicken broth up a notch. Incorporating herbs and spices like thyme, bay leaves, sage, turmeric, basil, and ginger will also enhance the taste.