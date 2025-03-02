Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Canned Broth
Whether you're making a comforting soup or whipping up slow-cooked mashed potatoes, prepackaged broth is a handy staple that adds richness and flavor. But are all broths created equal? Food Republic reached out to recipe developer and food blogger Sarah Hill for her insight into which ones you should use — and which you should avoid. When it comes to this pantry item, Hill advised thinking twice before reaching for canned broth.
"Canned broth often has a metallic taste due to the packaging, and it typically contains more sodium and preservatives than boxed broth," Hill explained. "Look for low-sodium versions with minimal additives and brands that use real bones."
If you must use canned broth, Hill suggested that there are ways to improve its taste — though the elevated sodium and preservative content won't change. "If canned is your only option, simmering it with fresh aromatics and seasonings can help enhance it," she said. Additions like tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and garlic can boost the flavor, while miso — a rich umami paste — can take packaged chicken broth up a notch. Incorporating herbs and spices like thyme, bay leaves, sage, turmeric, basil, and ginger will also enhance the taste.
The ideal broth choice
Sarah Hill recommended that the best choice is a bone broth with simple ingredients. "Look for broths with short, recognizable ingredient lists — ideally just water, bones, vegetables, and herbs," she advised. "Avoid any with added sugar, yeast extract, and high sodium levels. Organic or grass-fed options often indicate better quality."
The key difference between bone broth and regular varieties — including the high-sodium types frequently found in cans — is the simmering of bones and connective tissues to create the final liquid. Bone broth is simmered for up to 48 hours, whereas ordinary broth may cook for as little as 30 minutes. This extended cook time significantly increases the nutrient and protein content of bone broth, extracting ample vitamins, collagen, and amino acids like glutamine and glycine from the bones, marrow, and connective tissues.
Consuming bone broth has been linked to numerous potential health benefits, from supporting digestion and improving joint health to reducing inflammation and promoting better sleep. So, whether you're sipping it on its own or incorporating it into a dish, the nutritional advantages of bone broth make it an excellent choice.