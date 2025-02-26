How To Use A Loaf Of Bread For Hassle-Free Dumplings
Dumplings are a staple across the Czech Republic, coming in many forms. Potato dumplings (otherwise known as hairy dumplings), liver dumplings, stuffed meat and onion dumplings, and sweet fruit-filled dumplings all abound in Czech cuisine, but the simplest and most fundamental of these side dishes are houskové knedlíky, or bread dumplings. And with a humble loaf of white bread, you can be sopping up your goulash or meat stews with these delicious, absorbent accompaniments in no time at all.
To cook bread dumplings in the traditional way, mix cubes of stale bread with flour, warm milk, eggs, active dry yeast, and salt until you've got a well-formed dough, rest it for 20 minutes, and boil in salted water over medium-high heat for 20 minutes. Once they're done, cut the loaf into ¾-inch slices and serve while still warm. The dumplings should be light and fluffy, and not too sticky. Use a length of thread to cut the dumplings if you want to really embrace the tradition.
However, there's a shortcut version. To pull off this simple recipe, take a loaf of white bread or a self-rising loaf that has risen to twice its original size, then add it to a large pot of boiling, well-salted water. Cover the pot and let it boil for 10 to 12 minutes, then flip the loaf and repeat, being careful not to pierce the bread. Remove the bread, poke a couple of holes to vent the steam, and serve with your stew of choice.
How to serve bread dumplings
Bread dumplings are hearty and filling, as befits a country that drinks more beer than any other in the world — after all, something has to sop up that pilsner! They've existed since the Middle Ages as a symbol of Czech cultural unity, though their influence spans Eastern Europe, especially Germany. Bavaria's history with knedlíky is so intertwined that they nearly became the root of an international incident, now known as the Great Dumpling War, when a German artist, fed up with low-flying Cold War planes, used a giant catapult to launch dumplings at the offending aircraft. This eventually led the German Air Force to change their flight paths and the American Air Force to jokingly announce an armistice.
Though they originally arose from scarcity, bread dumplings have become a versatile side dish that perfectly complements regional specialties such as Czech goulash, roast pork loin with gravy and sauerkraut, or svíčková, a Czech favorite of beef and vegetables smothered in a cream sauce. They can be served on their own, as originally intended, with a light gravy and fresh parsley, or used as a bread substitute in stuffing — because anything can be stuffing if you put your mind to it. They can even be made vegan by omitting the eggs and adding a bit of olive oil.
Best of all, leftovers make an excellent breakfast. Heat them in butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon for a sweet treat, or use them as the base for a delicious eggs Benedict — just make sure you're organized before starting the Benedict process.