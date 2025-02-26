How To Use A Loaf Of Bread For Hassle-Free Dumplings

Dumplings are a staple across the Czech Republic, coming in many forms. Potato dumplings (otherwise known as hairy dumplings), liver dumplings, stuffed meat and onion dumplings, and sweet fruit-filled dumplings all abound in Czech cuisine, but the simplest and most fundamental of these side dishes are houskové knedlíky, or bread dumplings. And with a humble loaf of white bread, you can be sopping up your goulash or meat stews with these delicious, absorbent accompaniments in no time at all.

To cook bread dumplings in the traditional way, mix cubes of stale bread with flour, warm milk, eggs, active dry yeast, and salt until you've got a well-formed dough, rest it for 20 minutes, and boil in salted water over medium-high heat for 20 minutes. Once they're done, cut the loaf into ¾-inch slices and serve while still warm. The dumplings should be light and fluffy, and not too sticky. Use a length of thread to cut the dumplings if you want to really embrace the tradition.

However, there's a shortcut version. To pull off this simple recipe, take a loaf of white bread or a self-rising loaf that has risen to twice its original size, then add it to a large pot of boiling, well-salted water. Cover the pot and let it boil for 10 to 12 minutes, then flip the loaf and repeat, being careful not to pierce the bread. Remove the bread, poke a couple of holes to vent the steam, and serve with your stew of choice.