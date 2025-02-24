For The Best Irish Coffee Drinking Experience, Don't Forget One Prep Step

Irish coffee is a warm blend of delicious flavors with a whiskey kick that can be a cheery holiday drink to sip with an indulgent cheese pairing, a relaxing after-dinner nightcap, a brunch eye-opener on a cold day, or an anytime celebration of its own. Although the comforting beverage is often ordered at a restaurant or bar, making it at home isn't hard, with just four ingredients needed — coffee, sugar, whiskey, and cream. However, there are a few important steps to creating the best Irish coffee, and a key one is preheating the glass.

Unlike the everyday java that you drink from a mug the size of the average coffee pot, Irish coffee is served in an elegant clear glass. They're traditionally tall with a small handle and a short, wide stem, and are often thinner at the bottom, widening towards the top. Part of the appeal of using a glass is that it displays the two layers of black coffee and white gently whipped cream. So what's the secret step?

Preheating the glass helps keep the coffee warm longer by preventing the colder glass from cooling it down, and it also helps the ingredients meld. Fill the glass with hot water, let it sit for about a minute, and then pour it out. Make sure to use heat-resistant glass, so it doesn't crack from the high temperature of the water. If your glass isn't heat-resistant, you can put a teaspoon inside it before filling it with the hot water to help keep it from cracking.