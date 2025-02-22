Combine 2 Popular Instant Meals For A Flavor-Packed Lunch

The bygone memories of don't-know-how-to-cook adolescence and college life can be vibrantly revived with the taste of insta-dishes like boxed mac & cheese and ramen noodles. In all my latchkey afternoons of childhood spent cooking instant mac in the microwave or ramen on the stovetop, it never once occurred to me to try combining the two. However, social media has recently popularized the amalgamation of boxed mac and instant Asian noodles. Now that the idea has been planted, I kind of want to time travel. My younger self needs to know this is a thing.

It's so brilliant and yet so simple, and merging these two speedy-prep meals adds up to a quick but flavor-packed lunch. You end up with the satisfying uber-saltiness of the ramen and the creamy artificial cheesiness of the mac; It's a match made in processed food heaven. Bonus: The prep time is what the packages call for and no more, so you're getting something tastier than standalone ramen or mac, but you're not spending any extra time.

There are multiple approaches to preparing this hybrid dish. One method (which uses microwave mac and cheese) is to cook your ramen, complete with the flavor packet, and separately cook your macaroni noodles. Mix them together, then add in the cheese pouch contents from the mac package. Voilà, you're done! If you're using boxed mac, you can cook the macaroni noodles and then add the ramen to the pot for the last few minutes. Add the mac and cheese ingredients first, then mix in the contents of the ramen flavoring packet.