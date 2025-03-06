If Eggs Are Too Expensive, There's A Cheaper Ingredient To Replace Them In Boxed Cake Mix

High egg prices have many people scrambling — no pun intended — to find replacements they can use when eggs aren't the star of the dish. There are a range of egg substitutes that are best for every occasion. But there's one cheaper stand-in for when you're whipping up a cake with a boxed mix that you might not have thought of: a can of soda.

Using a soft drink instead of following the cake mix directions to add eggs, oil, and water isn't actually a new two-ingredient hack, but was a popular trick decades ago. The soda's bubbles provide lift to help the cake rise up and provide structure, and all the liquid makes for a super moist and tender crumb. Soda also adds its own additional flavor. Just stir cake mix in a bowl with a standard 12-ounce can of soda and transfer the batter into a greased pan or cupcake tin and bake as usual. Try to maintain as many bubbles as possible by pouring the soda into the mix slowly and stirring by hand instead of using an electric mixer. Avoid using flat soda completely.

The important properties eggs provide in baking include structure, moisture, tenderness, and leavening, even if they aren't beaten into an airy egg foam. Carbonated soda replicates these features and produces a delicious cake, but there are a few differences. The cake can be a little denser, and since eggs are a binder, it can also be more crumbly and break apart more easily.