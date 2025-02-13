Over 1 Million Igloo Coolers Recalled For Serious Bodily Harm Risk

Coolers can be tricky — sometimes, you make mistakes when storing chilled drinks, and proper preparation is key to ensuring your ice lasts as long as possible when you're on the go. When used correctly, however, coolers can be incredibly handy — but they aren't worth the risk of injury. If you have an Igloo cooler stored somewhere in your home, you may want to double-check its details to see if it's included in the recall.

Amazon, Target, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other major retailers sold the 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers nationwide between January 2019 and January 2025. According to the recall notice, the affected coolers come in multiple colors, including tactical gray, sapphire blue, white, and dark slate blue, with a variety of lid colors.

A detailed list of recalled models, including SKU numbers, descriptions, and date codes, is available on the CPSC website. To check if your Igloo cooler is part of the recall, look for the data printed on the bottom of the product — and be sure to watch your fingers when handling the tow handle.