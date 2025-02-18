The Microwave Rule You Need To Follow Every Time

Using a microwave to prepare food can be fast and convenient — but it can also create quite a mess. After just a few minutes of heating, you might find that as much food has ended up inside your microwave as on your plate. Certain dishes, especially those with heavy liquid bases like pasta sauce or gravy, tend to pop, splash, and scatter messes into every corner of the appliance. This is why you should always cover your food when reheating last night's leftovers — not only to prevent a major mess, but also to help retain moisture and ensure more even cooking, depending on the type of cover you use.

Of course, there are some items that should never go into a microwave, which raises the question: What should you actually use to cover your food? Several common household items can serve this purpose, including paper towels, microwave-safe plastic wrap, and glass lids. If you use your microwave frequently and want to avoid spills and splatters altogether, consider investing in a collapsible microwave cover — like this one by JYYHSF. It fits over a standard-size microwave tray to contain splatters, and its accordion-style design makes for easy storage.