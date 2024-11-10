The Best Way To Clean Your Microwave Relies On Pantry Staples

Cleaning the microwave is not a chore many people look forward to, but it's important to give it a wipe down about once a week. Microwaves easily collect grime and grease, and small frequent refreshers are easier than scrubbing stubborn residue that builds up over time. What's more, you don't need to buy anything fancy — your pantry probably already contains everything you need for a sparkly, like-new appliance.

You can make a tried-and-true natural cleanser using 1 cup each of vinegar and water, mixed in with a couple tablespoons of baking soda or lemon juice. Lemons alone are a powerhouse kitchen cleaner, thanks to their citric acid that permeates grime, but adding an alkaline base like baking soda will create a more intense reaction, perfect for deeper cleaning, though ultimately one or the other will suffice, too.

Combine all the ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl (glass over plastic, ideally) and heat for two to five minutes. In this time, a buildup of steam will loosen up the grease, and you can easily wipe the appliance clean with a dishcloth or kitchen paper towel. One important note is to wear oven mitts when you remove the mixture to avoid direct contact with your skin. In a few minutes, your microwave will be fresh and ready to go.