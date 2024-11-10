The Best Way To Clean Your Microwave Relies On Pantry Staples
Cleaning the microwave is not a chore many people look forward to, but it's important to give it a wipe down about once a week. Microwaves easily collect grime and grease, and small frequent refreshers are easier than scrubbing stubborn residue that builds up over time. What's more, you don't need to buy anything fancy — your pantry probably already contains everything you need for a sparkly, like-new appliance.
You can make a tried-and-true natural cleanser using 1 cup each of vinegar and water, mixed in with a couple tablespoons of baking soda or lemon juice. Lemons alone are a powerhouse kitchen cleaner, thanks to their citric acid that permeates grime, but adding an alkaline base like baking soda will create a more intense reaction, perfect for deeper cleaning, though ultimately one or the other will suffice, too.
Combine all the ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl (glass over plastic, ideally) and heat for two to five minutes. In this time, a buildup of steam will loosen up the grease, and you can easily wipe the appliance clean with a dishcloth or kitchen paper towel. One important note is to wear oven mitts when you remove the mixture to avoid direct contact with your skin. In a few minutes, your microwave will be fresh and ready to go.
More tips for cleaning a microwave
If you find your microwave hard to clean, try a harsher cleaning utensil before reaching for more potent products. Steel wool or plastic scrubbers with handles are great options if the dirt is caked into your appliance and paper towels aren't cutting it. If it's been a while since the last scrubbing, start off with the stronger instrument from the get-go. After, simply wipe down with a dishcloth for a sleeker finish. There is a slight risk of scratching the interior this way, but you can always alternate between softer and harder materials if you want to be extra safe.
Additionally, don't let the microwave cool down for too long before you start wiping. The trick here is in the steam, so if the appliance returns to room temperature then the grime won't lift as easily. You can wear dishwashing gloves to protect yourself from the residual heat, and, for the most part, the dishcloth or paper towel should be a strong enough barrier to prevent any real harm as you clean.
Finally, make sure you get every part of the appliance. People often neglect to clean the turntable adequately, but it accumulates grease just as much as the walls and door. A little effort now will save a whole lotta effort in the future!