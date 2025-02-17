The Trader Joe's Hack For Easy Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

Using Trader Joe's pizza dough is a great time and energy saver, but because it isn't exactly the same as cinnamon roll dough, a few tricks will help ensure your rolls turn out just as fluffy and delicious. First, bring your dough to room temperature before rolling it out on a floured surface. Pizza dough is naturally denser and firmer than cinnamon roll dough and can be difficult to stretch straight out of the fridge, as its gluten strands tighten when cold. Letting it reach room temperature will relax the dough, making it easier to roll out and spread your filling on top.

Trader Joe's Plain Pizza Dough also lacks butter and contains far less sugar than traditional cinnamon roll dough. To ensure your rolls have a rich, sweet taste, add extra cinnamon sugar and softened butter — you should avoid using melted butter when making cinnamon rolls — or an extra drizzle of icing on top to balance the flavors.

Another key tip for perfect cinnamon rolls is baking them at a lower temperature than you normally would. This helps the rolls cook evenly, as pizza dough tends to crisp up around the edges and remain chewier in the center compared to traditional cinnamon roll dough.