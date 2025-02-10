The Best Cut Of Meat For Classic French Steak Frites

When you want to prepare a fancy dinner at home, you can't go wrong with the traditional French dish steak frites, which translates to "steak and fries." But, not just any cut of steak is right for this iconic pairing. For the inside scoop on all things steak frites, Food Republic spoke exclusively to Randy Feltis, chef at The Farmhouse Restaurant in Barrie, Ontario, and co-author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook."

The expert shares that the best cut of steak for a classic French steak frites dish is a ribeye, a cut typically taken from the rib section of a cow. Feltis calls the tender cut "the king of the steaks." If ribeye isn't available or is slightly out of your price range, there are other options that will provide a very similar "If not ribeye, I would say a strip loin because ... it's full of fat and flavor," Feltis says.

New York Strip and ribeye differ slightly in their texture, with strip loins having lower levels of marbling than a ribeye. The leaner meat present in a strip loin cut also tends to cook slightly faster than ribeye, so be sure to adjust the temperature down slightly for the latter so you achieve your desired level of doneness without too much char on the outside.