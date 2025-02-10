The Veggie You Should Add To Your Lemon Water For A Refreshing Burst Of Flavor

Nothing beats an icy cool glass of lemon water. Tangy, refreshing, and just enough flavor to make you say, "ahhhh." It's the perfect beverage that can truly be enjoyed any time of day, from morning, noon, or night. But what if there was a way to make it even better? By adding slices of fresh cucumber, it gives the water a springy, vegetal taste that balances out the tartness from the lemon.

This subtly-flavored water is ideal for staying hydrated and is far more exciting than sipping on plain water. Cucumbers actually contain 96% water, making them even more hydrating than watermelon. To make it easy on yourself, you can even prepare a full pitcher of this crisp cucumber-lemon water so you can have access to fresh sipping all day long. All you need is one cucumber and one lemon. Slice them both, place them in the pitcher, and fill with water. Just like marinating meat, the longer you let the cucumber and lemon sit in the water, the more the flavor will shine through. For lighter flavor, let sit in the fridge for one hour, and for more intense flavor, you can let the water sit overnight.