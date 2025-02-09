The 2-Ingredient Dessert Sauce You Can Make Starting With Leftover Buttermilk

Buttermilk is one of those foods you mostly pick up at the store for a specific recipe rather than keeping as a refrigerator staple. Then you're left with the rest of the carton and no idea what to do with it — and it doesn't stay fresh for long once it's opened. Fortunately, there are plenty of sweet and savory ways to use up leftover buttermilk, and one of the easiest is a two-ingredient dessert sauce.

The sauce requires just buttermilk and sugar and is a snap to make — simply stir the sugar into the buttermilk until it dissolves. Adjust the ratio to your liking, then scale it up if you need a larger batch. For easier dissolving, try warming the buttermilk in a saucepan before adding the sugar, but keep the heat low — it can curdle at high temperatures. Remove it from the burner as soon as the sugar is incorporated. Strong stirring can also lead to curdling, so don't be too heavy-handed when mixing.

The finished dessert sauce will be sweet and creamy with a tang from the buttermilk. It also has some body to it, creating an appealing mouthfeel thanks to buttermilk's thicker consistency compared to regular whole or low-fat milk.