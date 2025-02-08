The Unexpected Beers You Need To Use In Your Baked Goods

Beer is thousands of years old (in general, not the bottles in your fridge), and while it's popularly used in cooking as part of batters for frying and can be incorporated into cooking, it might not have crossed your mind to use it in baking. But cross your mind it should, according to master cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster Rich Higgins. "Baking is all about delicate chemistry, and beer brings some unexpected chemical traits to the mix," he told Food Republic. And while darker beers, like porter and stouts, might seem like the obvious choice (we're looking at you Guinness-braised beef short ribs), Higgins had an unexpected suggestion.

"Fruited sour beers would be great in fruit popovers or muffins," he explained. "Dogfish Head SeaQuench margarita muffins or Boulevard Berry Noir popovers, anyone?" Bakers are cautioned to try new recipes with the sweetest sours they can find, and those fruity flavors of the beer work particularly well with chocolate-forward desserts — after all, cherries, strawberries, and raspberries get paired with cocoa all the time. If all you have on hand are drier fruited beers, you might try mixing them in with less sweet baked goods, like bread.