One Of Wolfgang Puck's Favorite Desserts Is A Chocolate Lover's Dream
Hot take: Chocolate is delicious in all its forms — whether drank on a cold night, in pancakes to start the day with a sugary kick, or even in savory dishes like mole. But certain dishes take the beloved ingredient beyond simple confectionary treats and into the world of true artistry. The precision in preparation, layering of textures, and ephemerality of form as it comes out of the oven all combine to make chocolate soufflés one such treat, which is probably why it's one of renowned chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck's favorite desserts (per Instagram).
Puck's soufflé is legendary — and a big part of why Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill is a can't-miss celebrity chef restaurant when you're in Las Vegas. But despite the dessert's reputation for being finicky to serve, it can be made at home without much in the way of special equipment or fancy ingredients, making it a perfect (metaphorical) cherry on top of any date night, special dinner, or Valentine's Day date.
All you need to make the chocolate soufflé of your dreams are butter, sugar (both granulated and confectioners), bittersweet chocolate, eggs, (sometimes flour and milk), and lemon. If you can, use unsalted butter rather than salted. Unsalted butter not only allows you more control over how much salt goes into your meal but also highlights the natural creamy flavor of the butter. Salted butter also has a higher water content than its unsalted counterpart, which affects the texture and density of your soufflé if unaccounted for.
Experiment to find the soufflé that's perfect for you
It's hard not to get excited about the concept of a dessert that features spongey chocolate cake on the outside and gooey molten chocolate on the inside. The best part of a chocolate soufflé is the ability to try different ways to hit exactly the flavor notes that you want.
For example, for those who like a little citrusy counterbalance to the chocolate-on-chocolate of Wolfgang Puck's recipe need only to look to ... well, Wolfgang Puck. In his 1986 collection "The Wolfgang Puck Cookbook," he calls for two tablespoons of Grand Marnier to be mixed with the egg yolks and added into the melted chocolate mixture before incorporating the egg whites. Chocolate and orange are a classic combination when done correctly, and the Grand Marnier adds a beautiful warmth to the already cozy dish.
Another alternative when making a molten chocolate soufflé is to add bread flour to the butter, combine thoroughly, and add that mixture to hot milk and sugar until it thickens. The addition of flour helps the soufflé keep its shape and firms up the solid parts of the dish. This is especially helpful when you take Martha Stewart's advice on the best way to eat soufflé, namely, carving a hole in the top in order to pour the crème anglaise or sweet sauce of your choice directly into the molten core, thereby preserving the texture of the exterior.