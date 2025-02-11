One Of Wolfgang Puck's Favorite Desserts Is A Chocolate Lover's Dream

Hot take: Chocolate is delicious in all its forms — whether drank on a cold night, in pancakes to start the day with a sugary kick, or even in savory dishes like mole. But certain dishes take the beloved ingredient beyond simple confectionary treats and into the world of true artistry. The precision in preparation, layering of textures, and ephemerality of form as it comes out of the oven all combine to make chocolate soufflés one such treat, which is probably why it's one of renowned chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck's favorite desserts (per Instagram).

Puck's soufflé is legendary — and a big part of why Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill is a can't-miss celebrity chef restaurant when you're in Las Vegas. But despite the dessert's reputation for being finicky to serve, it can be made at home without much in the way of special equipment or fancy ingredients, making it a perfect (metaphorical) cherry on top of any date night, special dinner, or Valentine's Day date.

All you need to make the chocolate soufflé of your dreams are butter, sugar (both granulated and confectioners), bittersweet chocolate, eggs, (sometimes flour and milk), and lemon. If you can, use unsalted butter rather than salted. Unsalted butter not only allows you more control over how much salt goes into your meal but also highlights the natural creamy flavor of the butter. Salted butter also has a higher water content than its unsalted counterpart, which affects the texture and density of your soufflé if unaccounted for.