Can You Safely Drink Expired Juice?

How can you tell if your juice is no longer safe to drink past its expiration/best-by/use-by date? Luckily, it's fairly obvious, and the first indicator will assail your nose the moment you open the bottle or carton — it'll smell bad. Actually, it may smell slightly worse than just bad; it could absolutely stink, the kind of odor that makes you go "blech!" — sour and/or rotten.

Appearance-wise, your cold-pressed juice might have changed from whatever vibrant hue it was originally, to a darker version of that shade, and some juices develop a silt-like debris which settles at the bottom of the bottle in excess. There is also the biggest tell that your juice is actually expired: Mold growth on the surface of the juice or on the sides of the bottle. If you see any of that which is fuzzy on or near your 100% orange juice carton, toss it out immediately.

Now, you might not even need to open the bottle or can to know that your juice has spoiled. Bulging or swollen packaging, with or without leaking is a sign that bacteria has gotten inside. If you have unopened cans of juice that are excessively rusty or dented, it's best to throw them out, too — micro-openings can form where the damage is and allow for contamination.