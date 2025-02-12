The Grocery Chain You Should Visit For An Affordable (And Cute) Valentine's Baking Staple
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Whether you are attending a Galentine's Day party with your best girls or planning a romantic holiday with your partner, you don't need expensive boxes of heart-shaped chocolates to celebrate in a festive way. Instead, try adding subtle thematic touches to everyday treats — like sprinkles. The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's has officially released a bag of seasonal sprinkles that are perfect for Valentine's Day.
The Trader Joe's branded Valentine Sprinkle costs $1.99 and comes in a 3.5-ounce resealable bag. The sprinkle mixture contains multiple different-sized hearts in shades of white, pink, and red. According to Trader Joe's website, this product is sourced from "a trusted confectionary supplier in Spain," which also makes the popular TJ's Christmas Sprinkle.
In addition to being adorably festive and affordable, the Trader Joe's Valentine Sprinkles are also safe to consume for those with various dietary restrictions. While some sprinkles contain ingredients that can be risky for vegans, the TJ's Valentine's Day version contains no animal-based ingredients. The sprinkles are also kosher and gluten-free, and contain 15 calories per one teaspoon serving. Those who are wary of ingesting artificial food colorings can also enjoy these edible decorations worry-free, as the colorful sprinkles get their pigments from fruit and vegetable juice, per Trader Joe's.
Use these adorable Valentine's Day sprinkles for more than just sundaes
When you are brainstorming ways to use the Trader Joe's Valentine Sprinkles, consider thinking outside the box. Obviously, the heart-shaped candies will look super sweet on top of an ice cream sundae or a batch of sugar cookies, but the creative possibilities extend even further beyond traditional uses. You can transform a Trader Joe's sheet cake and a melted Pound Plus chocolate bar into tasty cake pops and top with the heart-shaped sprinkles. Or toss a few handfuls into a mixture of rice cereal and marshmallows for Rice Krispy Treats that are totally on theme.
These sprinkles can even add a thoughtful touch to your romantic breakfast in bed. Top a batch of heart-shaped Valentine's Day pancakes or a stack of French Toast with whipped cream, syrup, and a dash of the Trader Joe's Valentine Sprinkles to add some extra love to the most important meal of the day. Or add a few of the heart-shaped candy sprinkles to the cold foam on top of your loved one's morning cup of coffee. Make the coffee on-point by muddling some strawberries into the brew and then top everything with your sprinkles.
For those hosting a lively Valentine's Day party, these sprinkles are an easy way to turn typical drinks into festive signature cocktails. You can use them to add a festive crunch to the rim of your glass. Or add a scoop of sprinkles to tealight candle votives when you are looking to add a touch of Valentine's Day decor without breaking the bank.