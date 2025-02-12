The Grocery Chain You Should Visit For An Affordable (And Cute) Valentine's Baking Staple

Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Whether you are attending a Galentine's Day party with your best girls or planning a romantic holiday with your partner, you don't need expensive boxes of heart-shaped chocolates to celebrate in a festive way. Instead, try adding subtle thematic touches to everyday treats — like sprinkles. The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's has officially released a bag of seasonal sprinkles that are perfect for Valentine's Day.

The Trader Joe's branded Valentine Sprinkle costs $1.99 and comes in a 3.5-ounce resealable bag. The sprinkle mixture contains multiple different-sized hearts in shades of white, pink, and red. According to Trader Joe's website, this product is sourced from "a trusted confectionary supplier in Spain," which also makes the popular TJ's Christmas Sprinkle.

In addition to being adorably festive and affordable, the Trader Joe's Valentine Sprinkles are also safe to consume for those with various dietary restrictions. While some sprinkles contain ingredients that can be risky for vegans, the TJ's Valentine's Day version contains no animal-based ingredients. The sprinkles are also kosher and gluten-free, and contain 15 calories per one teaspoon serving. Those who are wary of ingesting artificial food colorings can also enjoy these edible decorations worry-free, as the colorful sprinkles get their pigments from fruit and vegetable juice, per Trader Joe's.