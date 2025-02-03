The Ingredient That Makes Or Breaks The Texture Of Pavlova

Pavlova is a showstopper of a dessert — a delicate, cloud-like shell piled high with fluffy whipped cream and a vibrant explosion of colorful fruit. The base is a type of meringue with a crisp exterior and a soft, marshmallowy interior, a contrast that sets it apart from regular meringue, which is entirely crisp. Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants, explained to Food Republic that sugar is the key to achieving this texture.

The round, white shell is made by beating sugar with egg whites, which puff up as they incorporate air. While some baking recipes allow for experimentation with ingredient ratios, this isn't the time to improvise. Schlieben emphasized, "Ratios in meringue recipes are crucial ... DO NOT cut sugar amounts in recipes you have never tried!" The sugar is added slowly to the egg whites as they whip — one spoonful at a time, pausing to mix before adding more. If the sugar were added all at once, it could overwhelm the eggs and take longer to dissolve.

Using alternative sugars and sweeteners to make pavlova is possible, but Schlieben warned that it will be more challenging and "noticeably affect the texture, flavor, and stability." She called granulated sugar "by far the best option" because it dissolves easily in the egg whites, making the meringue smooth and glossy. Superfine sugar speeds up this process even more.