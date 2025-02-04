How To Cook Flavorful Salmon In An Instant Pot

The rise of the Instant Pot has transformed the way we cook. Meats emerge tender and juicy, comforting soups come together in a flash, and, of course, there's the added convenience of not needing to stand over the pot and monitor it for hours on end. It can also be a great way to cook fish, so if you want to try your Instant Pot on a nice salmon fillet but aren't sure of the best way to do it, we've got you covered — courtesy of Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

According to chef Dennis, mastering the art of cooking fish in the Instant Pot starts with understanding cooking times. "For a standard fillet, I recommend [two to three] minutes on high pressure with a quick release," Littley says. "Thicker fillets might need a minute or so more, but it's better to undercook slightly, you can always add a little extra cooking time if needed, but you can't undo overcooking."

Littley also recommends using the steam setting — one of the handy Instant Pot functions you shouldn't overlook. "Using the steam setting with a trivet and adding liquid (like water or broth) ensures even cooking without drying the salmon out." For those unfamiliar, the trivet is the stainless steel wire rack that comes with Instant Pots. Equipped with handles on either side, its function is to hold food just above the liquid line to steam it while making removal easier.