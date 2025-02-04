How To Cook Flavorful Salmon In An Instant Pot
The rise of the Instant Pot has transformed the way we cook. Meats emerge tender and juicy, comforting soups come together in a flash, and, of course, there's the added convenience of not needing to stand over the pot and monitor it for hours on end. It can also be a great way to cook fish, so if you want to try your Instant Pot on a nice salmon fillet but aren't sure of the best way to do it, we've got you covered — courtesy of Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.
According to chef Dennis, mastering the art of cooking fish in the Instant Pot starts with understanding cooking times. "For a standard fillet, I recommend [two to three] minutes on high pressure with a quick release," Littley says. "Thicker fillets might need a minute or so more, but it's better to undercook slightly, you can always add a little extra cooking time if needed, but you can't undo overcooking."
Littley also recommends using the steam setting — one of the handy Instant Pot functions you shouldn't overlook. "Using the steam setting with a trivet and adding liquid (like water or broth) ensures even cooking without drying the salmon out." For those unfamiliar, the trivet is the stainless steel wire rack that comes with Instant Pots. Equipped with handles on either side, its function is to hold food just above the liquid line to steam it while making removal easier.
How to prepare your Instant Pot salmon
Using the wrong flavor combinations is a common mistake when cooking salmon. Fortunately, chef Dennis Littley has plenty of ideas on this subject, along with a foundational rule: start simple. "A combination of soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and a touch of honey or maple syrup enhances the salmon's natural richness while adding a little umami and sweetness," Littley explains. "Citrus-based marinades with lemon or orange juice and fresh herbs like dill or thyme also work beautifully."
Anyone who has cooked salmon before knows there's a fundamental question at the outset: skin or no skin? For those who enjoy crispy skin, follow chef Littley's instructions for cooking the salmon on the trivet, shortening the steaming time from two to three minutes to one to two minutes to avoid overcooking. Then, remove the fillet from the Instant Pot, season it with olive oil and sea salt, and transfer it to a pan. Cook it skin-side down for one to two minutes, then plate and serve your crispy steamed salmon.
If you don't like salmon skin, there's an easy way to remove it without damaging the fish. Try the boiling water method: Place the salmon skin-side up on a tray or rack with ventilation, pour boiling water over the fillet, and let it sit for three minutes. After that, all you need to do is gently peel the skin back.