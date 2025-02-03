Ditch The Bacon Bits And Try A Heartier Salad Topper Instead

Bacon bits are a classic salad topping for a reason, enhancing the taste and texture of dressing-tossed fresh greens with pops of rich, salty smokiness. But even the best flavor combinations can get a little humdrum and predictable, not to mention that store-bought bacon bits aren't even always made of bacon. Try an unexpected heartier alternative by garnishing your salad with meaty and savory beef jerky.

Beef jerky flavors run the gamut from mild to spicy to sweet. Classic milder ones include black pepper or teriyaki – while there are also spicy jerkies made with peppers that can have habanero-level heat. Sweeter options use ingredients like brown sugar and honey, and smoked jerkies will have some similar flavor notes as bacon. There are also taste combinations, like sweet and spicy. Consider which would go best with your salad ingredients and dressing. Try highlighting or contrasting flavor elements. For example, choose a sweet jerky to pick up the sweetness in a balsamic vinaigrette, or use creamy ranch dressing with spicy jerky to cool its heat.

The jerky strips, which are made from lean beef that's cooked and dried, need to be broken down into small pieces that can be sprinkled on salad. Cut them with a knife, or try using a food processor to shred them, particularly if you're using a tougher kind like what's often called "old fashioned" jerky. It's dried the longest and has a chewy, leathery texture. Beef jerky will last for a while once it's opened, so you can keep it around for whenever a salad craving hits.