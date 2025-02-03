Ditch The Bacon Bits And Try A Heartier Salad Topper Instead
Bacon bits are a classic salad topping for a reason, enhancing the taste and texture of dressing-tossed fresh greens with pops of rich, salty smokiness. But even the best flavor combinations can get a little humdrum and predictable, not to mention that store-bought bacon bits aren't even always made of bacon. Try an unexpected heartier alternative by garnishing your salad with meaty and savory beef jerky.
Beef jerky flavors run the gamut from mild to spicy to sweet. Classic milder ones include black pepper or teriyaki – while there are also spicy jerkies made with peppers that can have habanero-level heat. Sweeter options use ingredients like brown sugar and honey, and smoked jerkies will have some similar flavor notes as bacon. There are also taste combinations, like sweet and spicy. Consider which would go best with your salad ingredients and dressing. Try highlighting or contrasting flavor elements. For example, choose a sweet jerky to pick up the sweetness in a balsamic vinaigrette, or use creamy ranch dressing with spicy jerky to cool its heat.
The jerky strips, which are made from lean beef that's cooked and dried, need to be broken down into small pieces that can be sprinkled on salad. Cut them with a knife, or try using a food processor to shred them, particularly if you're using a tougher kind like what's often called "old fashioned" jerky. It's dried the longest and has a chewy, leathery texture. Beef jerky will last for a while once it's opened, so you can keep it around for whenever a salad craving hits.
Two more bacon bits substitutes for salad
There are a couple of other bacon bits alternatives that are also worth swapping in for your salad. Matt Ayala, executive chef at Chicago restaurant François Frankie, told Food Republic that pancetta and guanciale are among his favorites, calling them "packed with so much flavor" and praising their texture. Frankie said, "They both crisp up great and render a lot of fat, which can be used to make a warm vinaigrette." Pancetta, like bacon, is cured pork belly, and it comes either smoked or not smoked. Guanciale is cured meat from the pig's cheek and is one of the ingredients in the classic Roman dish spaghetti alla carbonara.
Make a warm vinaigrette by dicing the pancetta or guanciale and cooking it in a pan until brown and crisp. Remove the meat and saute shallots in the rendered fat for a few minutes until they've softened. Stir in your favorite vinegar and Dijon mustard and quickly remove the pan from the burner after everything is just heated through. You can swirl in brown sugar or honey for added sweetness, or add to the flavor with some olive oil. Use a vinegar that has oomph, like red wine, apple cider, sherry, or balsamic. Pour the dressing over the salad, and scatter the pancetta or guanciale on top.
The vinaigrette's heat will wilt the salad leaves a bit, which is part of the appeal in pairings like a classic spinach salad with warm bacon dressing. But if you prefer your greens to stay crisper, choose something sturdier like romaine lettuce or kale.