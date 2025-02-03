The Clever Way To Use Leftover Pasta That Will Warm Your Soul

If you have a container of cooked leftover pasta sitting in the fridge, it's time to put it to good use. While you can repurpose your leftover spaghetti in a breakfast frittata, consider giving the noodles a second life in a warm, cozy soup for your next dinner. For best results, simply add the cooked noodles at the very end of the soup-making process, letting them heat up in the broth for about a minute. This prevents them from becoming too mushy or overcooked.

On the other hand, let's say you have extra uncooked pasta from a previous dish. You're in luck — uncooked pasta works well in plenty of comforting soup recipes, too. The main difference is that you'll need to add it to the pot earlier than the cooked kind, allowing it to simmer for around 10 minutes (or follow the cooking time listed on the pasta's package). This ensures the pasta has time to cook properly, just as it would in boiling water. Once it's softened to your liking, it's time to ladle yourself a delicious, heartwarming bowl.