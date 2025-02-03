The Clever Way To Use Leftover Pasta That Will Warm Your Soul
If you have a container of cooked leftover pasta sitting in the fridge, it's time to put it to good use. While you can repurpose your leftover spaghetti in a breakfast frittata, consider giving the noodles a second life in a warm, cozy soup for your next dinner. For best results, simply add the cooked noodles at the very end of the soup-making process, letting them heat up in the broth for about a minute. This prevents them from becoming too mushy or overcooked.
On the other hand, let's say you have extra uncooked pasta from a previous dish. You're in luck — uncooked pasta works well in plenty of comforting soup recipes, too. The main difference is that you'll need to add it to the pot earlier than the cooked kind, allowing it to simmer for around 10 minutes (or follow the cooking time listed on the pasta's package). This ensures the pasta has time to cook properly, just as it would in boiling water. Once it's softened to your liking, it's time to ladle yourself a delicious, heartwarming bowl.
How to pair leftover pasta shapes with soup
There are many ways to reuse leftover pasta in various soups and stews. However, before tossing your leftover spaghetti noodles into just any recipe, consider the different types and shapes of pasta that pair best with specific soups. Arguably, the most versatile option is spaghetti noodles — just give them a quick chop with scissors to avoid long, stringy bites. These smaller pieces are perfect for a nostalgic, classic chicken noodle soup or an Asian-inspired dish, such as a pad Thai-style soup where the spicy, sweet, and rich broth coats the noodles.
Short, tube-like pasta shapes like ditalini are ideal for adding starchiness to a loaded veggie soup, such as a warming winter minestrone. Their tubular shape helps catch all the yummy, hearty bits of veggies and beans. Leftover egg noodles work well in a simple chicken noodle soup, offering a more robust bite — perfect for days when you're feeling under the weather.
If you have extra pasta from your last baked lasagna, consider making a hearty lasagna soup. Follow the usual instructions, then pop the cooked noodles in at the last second for the ultimate bite of thick, comforting pasta, hearty chunks of meat, and zesty tomato broth. And if you're lucky enough to have extra cheese-filled tortellini in the fridge, try an herbaceous, tomato-free tortellini soup. Add the rich, sharp cheese tortellini right at the end to warm it through, creating spoonfuls of umami-packed garlic, fresh basil, and nutty parmesan-loaded broth.