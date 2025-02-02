Skip Beef Wellington Lattice And Make Mini Versions With A Common Kitchen Tool

If you're familiar with beef Wellington, then you know this sophisticated dish is a labor of love, especially if it has a beautiful lattice design on the pastry crust. If you want a taste in a quicker fashion, why not use a reliable shortcut to simplify the preparation? Instead of securing a lattice cutter to make a show-stopping beef Wellington, use your waffle iron to make a miniature (but still pretty-looking) version.

In addition to the lean tenderloin used to make beef Wellington, the classic dish also includes minced mushrooms cooked down with shallots (aka duxelles) and prosciutto. These ingredients make up a savory filling that is traditionally wrapped in multiple sheets of puff pastry. With the use of your waffle iron, you can sandwich the filling between sheets of dough and press the whole thing inside. You're left with tender packages of filled pastry that showcase a perfect grid-like pattern.

To make your own mini beef Wellingtons, first prepare your filling. Cook the meat, prepare the duxelles, then carefully oil your waffle iron — but don't heat it yet. Place one sheet of thawed puff pastry on the bottom of the iron, followed by prosciutto, mushrooms, and one or two thin slices of steak. Cover with another sheet, trim away excess dough, pinch together the top and bottom sheets, and then heat up your iron. Once it's hot, close it and cook, making sure to flip the iron every few minutes (or halfway through cooking) until the pastry is fully cooked and golden brown.