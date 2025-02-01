The Meringue Mistake That's Ruining Your Pavlova

It's almost impossible to take a spin through social media these days and not come across a drool-worthy pavlova. But if you're not carefully following instructions, it can be just as impossible to get those photo-finish results. The base of every pavlova, like our raspberry version, is a sweetened meringue made with egg whites, which needs to be handled with care to achieve a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy center.

Sofia Schlieben, Corporate Pastry Chef at New York City-based JF Restaurants, told Food Republic that the key to pavlova success is careful whipping. "Under-mixing will result in a soft, runny meringue," she explained, "while over-mixing can lead to a grainy texture. It's essential to whip the egg whites just until stiff peaks form."

If you're not sure exactly what stiff peaks are, it's when the egg whites can hold a point after you stop the mixer and pull the whisk out of the bowl. As you're whipping, to catch the meringue at the crucial point described by Schlieben, keep a close eye on the process. The egg whites should also look shiny at this stage, so when they start to get thick and glossy, stop whipping periodically and test for stiff peaks every 15 to 30 seconds. Also, it helps to start with room-temperature egg whites to get the best results.