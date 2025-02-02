If you've been to a wine store or hip bar in the last decade, there's a good chance you've seen a section labeled "natural wines." This trendy process grew as an environmental-focused response to the commercialization of the wine industry as a natural partner of the locavore-organic movement. But what exactly is natural wine?

To answer this question, Food Republic sat down with May Matta-Allah, President of In The Grape and certified wine educator, hoping she could shed some light on the subject. While similar to organic wines in the fact that the grapes grow chemical-free, the big differentiator emerges once the grapes come inside. "In the cellar, all artificial chemicals or additives are avoided and the fermentation is typically allowed to proceed spontaneously," Matta-Allah explained. "Maturation is in neutral vessels with a general avoidance of new oak barrels." In contrast, wines can have added yeast or sugar and still be considered organic in the United States.

There is one exception to the additives rule for natural wines, which is when it comes to sulfur. According to Matta-Allah, "The use of sulfur is either avoided altogether or is very limited to just before bottling." Winemakers use sulfur dioxide to prevent bacterial growth and oxidation, and while they've gotten something of a bad rap over the years, it's important to remember that the idea that sulfites are to blame for your wine headaches is largely a myth.